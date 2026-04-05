Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 5 vs. Scranton/WB

Published on April 5, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Scranton/WB RailRiders (5-3) vs. Rochester Red Wings (4-4)

Sunday, April 5, 2026 - 1:05 p.m. ET - ESL Ballpark - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Luis Gil (NR) vs. RHP Andry Lara (0-0, 2.25)

THE SUN WILL COME OUT, TOMORROW: In the fifth game of their six-game series against Scranton/WB, the Rochester Red Wings fell against the RailRiders, 4-3...C RILEY ADAMS drove in two of the runs in one swing, delivering a two-run homer over the left field wall in the bottom of the second...on the mound RHP CHANDLER CHAMPLAIN delivered 3.0 solid innings of relief, allowing one hit with three strikeouts...the Red Wings look to preserve a series split in the finale this afternoon, sending RHP ANDRY LARA to the mound against RailRiders RHP Luis Gil.

ADAM BOMB: C RILEY ADAMS provided the power for the Red Wings yesterday afternoon, launching a two-run shot over the left field wall to tie the game at two in the bottom of the second...the San Diego native finished the contest 1-for-4, and is now just five hits away from 100 at the Triple-A level in his professional career...he has now recorded 21 career home runs at both the Triple-A and MLB level, and 21 combined between Single-A, High-A, and Double-A...

Adams first homer of 2026 came off the bat at 108.6 MPH, the Red Wings hardest hit long ball of the season.

LAKE CHAMPLAIN: Making his Red Wings debut in relief yesterday, RHP CHANDLER CHAMPLAIN logged 3.0 one-hit innings with three strikeouts and no walks...the right-hander out of the University of South Carolina is the 17th pitcher, and 30th player overall to appear for the Red Wings in 2026...

On 8/1/2024, Champlain made the start for Omaha in Rochester against the Red Wings, allowing three earned on six hits across 6.0 innings, including a triple to now-teammate OF DYLAN CREWS.

PAXTON THE PUNCH: Rehabbing RHP PAXTON SCHULTZ needed just 11 pitches to retire all three batters he faced in the third inning yesterday, inducing two groundouts and a flyout...across three rehab appearances with Rochester, Schultz has allowed one earned on three hits across 3.2 innings (3 G, 2.45 ERA), with a 1.09 WHIP and .214 BAA...since making his Triple-A debut with Buffalo in 2023, Schultz has appeared in seven games (1 GS) in Rochester as a Red Wing and a Bison, logging a 4.60 ERA (8 ER/15.2 IP) with 20 strikeouts and six walks.

GOOD MORNING, GOOD AFTERNOON, GOOD NIGHT: The Red Wings pitching staff combined to strike out 10 last night, and have now logged double digit strikeouts in four of their first eight games...RHP CHANDLER CHAMPLAIN led the way with three, and RHP JULIAN FERNÁNDEZ & RHP EDDY YEAN had two apiece...Rochester now ranks fifth in the International League with 80 total punchouts, and 10.75 SO/9.

THIS DAY IN RED WINGS HISTORY...2023: On this day three years ago, the Red Wings pieced together 12 hits in an 11-4 victory in Syracuse...five different hitters turned in a multi-hit performance, led by a pair of multi-home run games from 1B MATT ADAMS and DH WILSON GARCIA ...it marked the first time two different Red Wings launched two homers in the same game since 8/24/2021 (happened twice since).







International League Stories from April 5, 2026

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