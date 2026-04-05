Bats Power RailRiders past Rochester
Published on April 5, 2026 under International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders bested the Rochester Red Wings 16-5 at ESL Ballpark on Sunday afternoon to win their fourth straight game. Eight out of nine players had multi-hit games for the RailRiders, paced by Ali Sanchez with three hits and two walks.
Oswaldo Cabrera launched a 3-2 fastball into the bullpen in right to give the RailRiders a 1-0 edge two batters in. The Red Wings responded in the bottom of the first. Luis Gil walked the bases full, and Andres Chapparo singled in a pair to give Rochester the lead.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre plated three in the top of the second. Ernesto Martinez Jr. drilled a solo home run to right-center, tying the game with a 413-foot blast. Jonathan Ornelas and Jasson Dominguez added run-scoring singles to retake the lead at 4-2. Rochester again answered with a solo home run off the bat of Zack Short to narrow the lead to one.
The RailRiders tallied a run in the top half of the third without the benefit of a base hit. Bryce Montes de Oca hit Seth Brown, walked Sanchez, and hit Braden Shewmake to load the bases. Ornelas worked a five-pitch walk to bring in Brown and build a 5-3 advantage.
Yanquiel Fernandez tripled with two outs in the fourth and scored on a throwing error to tack on a run.
In the fifth, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre loaded the bases on a pair of hits and a walk. Spencer Jones skyed a grand slam just beyond the 390-mark in left-center for a 10-3 lead.
Gil worked 4.2 innings on 90 pitches, allowing three runs on four hits with six strikeouts and four walks.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre added five runs in the eighth. Fernandez singled home Cabrera, Sanchez hit a three-run homer off infielder Phillip Glasser, and Dominguez drove in Shewmake for a 15-3 lead. Sanchez drove in Jones in the ninth to cap the RailRiders' scoring. Rochester tallied two more in the bottom of the ninth.
Yovanny Cruz (2-0) earned the win. Andry Lara (0-1) allowed the first four runs in the loss.
Sanchez and Jones keyed the attack with four runs batted in apiece as seven players drove in at least one run.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre hosts the Durham Bulls for Opening Week at PNC Field from April 7-12. Gates open at 5:30 on Tuesday with a magnetic schedule giveaway for the first 1,500 fans. First pitch is slated for 6:35. Dogs are welcome, and kids will run the bases after the final out. Tickets and promotional details are available at www.swbrailriders.com.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
6- 3
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