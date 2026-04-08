Offense Goes Cold, Tong Finishes Strong But Mets Drop Doubleheader

Published on April 8, 2026 under International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release









Syracuse Mets pitcher Jonah Tong

(Syracuse Mets) Syracuse Mets pitcher Jonah Tong(Syracuse Mets)

Buffalo, NY - The Syracuse Mets dropped both ends of a doubleheader to the Buffalo Bisons on Wednesday afternoon at Sahlen Field, falling 2-0 in game one and 4-3 in game two.

In the opener, Syracuse (5-6) was held off the scoreboard despite having a handful of baserunners throughout the game. The Mets stranded five runners on base and hit 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position. Nick Morabito was 2-3 and MJ Melendez, Ryan Clifford, and José Rojas each had a base hit as well.

Buffalo (5-6) broke through in the second. Charles McAdoo doubled and later scored on a groundout by Riley Tirotta, giving the Bisons a 1-0 lead.

The Bisons added an insurance run in the third. After a walk and an error put runners in scoring position, Eloy Jiménez reached on a fielding error that allowed a run to score, extending the advantage to 2-0.

Syracuse threatened in the sixth with back-to-back singles from Melendez and Morabito, but Buffalo escaped the jam to preserve the shutout.

In game two, the Mets struck early but couldn't hold on in a 4-3 loss. Buffalo jumped out in the bottom of the first inning when Rafael Lantigua launched a two-run home run to give the Bisons a 2-0 lead.

Syracuse answered in the third with a big inning. After a single by Ben Rortvedt and a double from MJ Melendez plated the first run, Christian Arroyo delivered an RBI single to tie the game. A wild pitch later in the inning brought home Clifford to score, putting the Mets in front, 3-2.

Mets starter Jonah Tong held on to the one-run lead, pitching five innings, retiring the final 12 batters he faced, and struck out seven.

Buffalo stormed right back in the sixth. After an error put a runner aboard, Yohendrick Piñango crushed a two-run home run, giving the Bisons a 4-3 lead.

The Mets were unable to respond late, as Buffalo retired the final eight Syracuse batters to secure the doubleheader sweep.

Syracuse continues its series with Buffalo on Thursday afternoon. Right-hander Christian Scott is slated to pitch for the Mets with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

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International League Stories from April 8, 2026

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