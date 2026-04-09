Schultz Shines in 7-3 Win over Memphis

Published on April 8, 2026 under International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights took care of business on a cool Wednesday evening by knocking off the Memphis Redbirds 7-3 in front of the Truist Field faithful. Noah Schultz was electric on the mound and recorded a season-high nine strikeouts.

Schultz ran into a little trouble in the top of the first inning when the Redbirds plated two runs and jumped out to an early lead. However, the Knights lefty did not allow another baserunner over the next four innings.

Offensively, Charlotte did all of their damage in the bottom of the third. Korey Lee opened the frame with a three-run blast over the left field wall. Two batters later, Jacob Gonzalez connected with a two-run Homer and the Knights led 5-2. The rally continued and Josh Breaux delivered his first RBI of the season with a single into left field. William Bergolla Jr.'s bases-loaded walk capped the outburst.

Schultz finished with five innings pitched, two hits allowed, only one earned run, and no walks to go along with his nine punchouts. Tyler Davis, Garrett Schoenle, and Zach Franklin covered the game's final four innings on the mound and made sure Memphis' high-powered offense was kept at bay.

Breaux and Oliver Dunn each finished with two hits but it was a balanced attack throughout the evening. All nine Knights players in the lineup reached base at least once.

The series continues on Thursday night with Memphis and Charlotte squaring off from Truist Field at 7:04pm ET.







International League Stories from April 8, 2026

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