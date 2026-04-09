Felix Reyes Goes Deep But 'Pigs Fall to Red Wings

Published on April 8, 2026 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - Zack Wheeler was sharp in his third rehab start striking out six but the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (7-4) fell to the Rochester Red Wings (6-5) by a final of 6-3 on Wednesday night at Coca-Cola Park.

Although Wheeler (0-1) took the loss, he was on his game from the jump, working the first three innings in no-hit fashion. He allowed his only three hits (all singles) in the fourth with a broken bat flare leading to the only run he conceded. His final line was: 4.1IP, 3H, 1R, 1BB, 6K, 61 pitches, 44 strikes.

After taking the lead off Wheeler, Rochester blew the game open with a five-run sixth. RBI singles for Andrés Chaparro and Yohandy Morales were followed by an Andrew Pinckney three-run homer to make it 6-0.

Felix Reyes got the 'Pigs on the board with a two-run homer in the last of sixth, his third of the season. This chased Red Wings starter Andrew Alvarez (2-0), but Alvarez still left with the win after throwing five-plus innings of two run ball.

The 'Pigs put up a rally in the ninth, plating a run on a Liover Peguero RBI groundout, but left the tying run in the on-deck circle for the second straight night.

The 'Pigs will look to bounce back on Thursday, April 9th as Alan Rangel gets the ball against Mitchell Parker for the Red Wings. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from April 8, 2026

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