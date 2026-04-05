Clippers Win Rain-Shortened Slugout Saturday, 7-5
Published on April 4, 2026 under International League (IL)
Columbus Clippers News Release
COLUMBUS, OH - It was a beautiful day for baseball Saturday for roughly six innings, but rain came in the 7th, cutting short a hard-fought affair won by the Columbus Clippers, 7-5.
Indianapolis struck first with three in the opening inning, but the Clippers answered back immediately, tying the game at 3-3 thanks to RBI singles by Nolan Jones, Stuart Fairchild, and Cooper Ingle.
Trailing 4-3 entering the bottom of the 4th, Columbus stormed ahead with a four-run rally. Ingle got it going by crushing his first home run of the season. Petey Halpin and George Valera came up with RBI singles, with one more run scoring on a double play to make it a 7-4 contest.
Coop City #ClipShow pic.twitter.com/H19yYdBdSK - Columbus Clippers (@CLBClippers) April 4, 2026
Right-handed reliever Tommy Mace (1-0) picked up the win with 2.2 innings of one-run pitching, striking out three.
The Clippers improve to 6-2 with the victory, while Indianapolis falls to 1-7.
The series between Columbus and Indianapolis concludes Sunday afternoon. As always, Sunday is Family Day, with amazing ticket specials to bring the family to the ballpark. The Easter Bunny will be on hand for the pre-game egg scramble on the field. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05pm. Tickets are available by calling 614-462-5250 or visiting the ticket section of ClippersBaseball.com.
International League Stories from April 4, 2026
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- Iowa Wins Fourth Straight in Rain-Shortened Game - Iowa Cubs
- Bisons Split Doubleheader with Omaha on Saturday - Buffalo Bisons
- Clippers Win Rain-Shortened Slugout Saturday, 7-5 - Columbus Clippers
- Mud Hens Drop a Back and Forth Battle against Mets - Toledo Mud Hens
- Saints Late Game Comeback Can't Overcome Four Early Homers in 5-3 Loss to WooSox - St. Paul Saints
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- Indians Drop Rain-Shortened Contest at Columbus - Indianapolis Indians
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