Wisely's Late Single Not Enough as Stripers Fall, 5-2, in Round Rock
Published on April 4, 2026 under International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Gwinnett Stripers (4-4) cut a 3-0 deficit to 3-2 in the eighth inning on a two-run single from Brett Wisely, but the Round Rock Express (2-6) responded with two runs in the bottom of the eighth and won 5-2 on Saturday night at Dell Diamond. Gwinnett's four-game winning streak is snapped with the loss.
Decisive Plays: For just the second time all series, Round Rock struck first as Trevor Hauver walked and scored on a wild pitch from Elieser Hernandez (L, 0-1) in the third. An inning later, Jose Herrera hammered a solo home run (1) out to right field to make it 2-0 Express. In the seventh, Hauver delivered an RBI single to increase the Round Rock lead to 3-0. The Stripers ended the shutout in the top of the eighth on Wisely's two-run single to center, trimming the deficit to 3-2. Round Rock answered back with two runs in the bottom of the eighth on RBI singles by Alejandro Osuna and Hauver, putting the game out of reach at 5-2. The Stripers brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth against Peyton Gray (S, 1), but Chadwick Tromp flied out to left to end it.
Key Contributors: Brewer Hicklen (2-for-2, double) had two of Gwinnett's six hits, while Wisely (1-for-4, 2 RBI) drove in both runs. For Round Rock, former Atlanta Braves starter Cal Quantrill (W, 1-1) pitched 5.0 scoreless, three-hit innings and Hauver (2-for-3, 2 RBIs) paced the offense.
Noteworthy: Jim Jarvis extended his on-base streak to eight games with an eighth inning walk and Aaron Schunk extended his on-base streak to seven games with a ninth-inning single. Gwinnett is now 4-1 in its first-ever interleague series facing an opponent from the Pacific Coast League.
Next Game (Sunday, April 5): Gwinnett Stripers at Round Rock Express, 2:05 p.m. at Dell Diamond. RHP Lucas Braun (0-0, 3.86 ERA) starts for the Stripers opposite RHP Austin Bergner (0-0, 4.50 ERA) for the Express. Radio Broadcast: 1:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.
Next Home Game (Tuesday, April 7): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Nashville Sounds, 6:35 p.m. at Gwinnett Field. It's 5-4-3 Tuesday presented by Sahlen's Hot Dogs ($5 off select tickets, $5 domestic beers and souvenir sodas, $4 large popcorn and nachos, and $3 Sahlen's hot dogs). Radio Broadcast: 6:20 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. TV Broadcast: Peachtree Sports Network. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.
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