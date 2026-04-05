Saints Late Game Comeback Can't Overcome Four Early Homers in 5-3 Loss to WooSox

Published on April 4, 2026 under International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - On another cold and damp day at CHS Field, the St. Paul Saints offense was frozen in place early on. Meanwhile, the Worcester Red Sox were able to slug four home runs off Zebby Matthews. The Saints offense warmed up late, but they fell short in a 5-3 loss at CHS Field in front of 2,919 on Saturday afternoon.

Former Saint Mickey Gasper did first inning damage against his former team. Matthews walked the leadoff hitter, Nick Sogard. With two outs Gasper took a first pitch cutter and hit it over the right field wall for a two-run homer, his first of the season, putting the WooSox up 2-0.

Back-to-back solo homers by Sogard, his third, and Nate Eaton, his first, doubled the WooSox lead in the third to 4-0.

Matthews gave up his career high fourth home run in the fourth when Tsung-Che Cheng delivered a leadoff solo homer to center, his second of the season, putting the WooSox up 5-0. Matthews went 3.1 innings allowing five runs on seven hits while walking three and striking out four. He did get 13 swings and misses while showcasing six different pitches.

After collecting just two hits in the first seven innings, the Saints offense woke up in the eighth. They collected three runs and four hits, and it started with Kaelen Culpepper singling off the wall in right to lead off the inning. With one out Gabby Gonzalez drilled a hanging curveball over the left field wall, his first of the season, cutting the deficit to 5-2. Eric Wagaman followed with an infield single to second and with two outs scored on an Orlando Arcia double to center getting the Saints to within 5-3. Arcia went 2-4 with a double and a run. Ryan Kreidler walked putting the tying run at the plate, but Alex Jackson flew out to left ending the inning.

Connor Prielipp was tremendous in a bulk relief role. He took over in the sixth and after giving up a leadoff double, he retired the next six men he faced before a leadoff walk to Cheng in the eighth. After picking him off, the only other hit he gave up was a double to Jason Delay. After a walk put runners at first and second, Prielipp got Sogard to ground into an inning ending double play. Prielipp went 3.1 shutout innings allowing two hits while walking two walks and four strikeouts.

The same two teams meet in a doubleheader on Sunday, games four and five of the five game series. Game 1 begins at 12:37 p.m. with both games scheduled for seven innings and Game 2 beginning approximately 30 minutes at the conclusion of Game 1. The Saints send RHP Andrew Morris (0-0, 2.45) to the mound against WooSox LHP Payton Tolle (0-0, 9.00). In Game 2 the Saints send RHP John Klein (1-0, 0.00) to the mound against WooSox LHP T.J. Sikkema (0-0, 3.38). Both games can be seen on the Northland Ford Dealers Broadcast Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities, MLB.TV, MLB+, and the Bally Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.







International League Stories from April 4, 2026

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