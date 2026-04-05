Storm Chasers Split Doubleheader with Bisons

Published on April 4, 2026 under International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers (3-5) split a doubleheader with the Buffalo Bisons Saturday at Werner Park, with Buffalo taking the first game 8-0 before Omaha won the second game 6-4.

GAME 1: BUFFALO 8, OMAHA 0

The Bisons scored in the first inning of Saturday's doubleheader and led the rest of the way, progressively adding runs as the afternoon went on.

Aaron Sanchez (0-2) allowed 3 runs on 5 hits over 2.0 innings against his former club in his second start of the season. Behind him, Brandon Johnson worked a scoreless 3rd inning before allowing 2 more runs in the 4th inning to make it 5-0.

Helcris Olivárez came in behind Johnson and walked 3 in a scoreless 5th inning, then struck out the side in the 6th for 2.0 hitless, scoreless frames. Jose Cuas pitched the 7th inning and was charged with 3 runs on 3 hits in the game's final frame.

Offensively, Omaha was held to 3 hits and a walk - just 4 total baserunners. Gavin Cross singled in the 2nd inning, Peyton Wilson singled in the 3rd and Kameron Misner singled in the 7th, but the Storm Chasers were unable to advance a runner past first base in the Game 1 loss.

GAME 2: OMAHA 6, BUFFALO 4

The Storm Chasers got off to a hot start in the bottom of the 1st inning, scoring 3 runs on three hits and a walk. Kameron Misner drove home John Rave with a single, Luca Tresh plated Misner with a double and Gavin Cross singled Tresh home for a 3-0 lead after one inning.

With an early lead, Mitch Spence (1-0) settled into a groove on the mound in his Royals organization debut. The right-hander finished the day with 5.0 innings, allowing just 1 run (unearned) on 4 hits with 1 strikeout. The only run he allowed came in the 3rd inning on a run-scoring double play, and he retired 7 straight batters between the 3rd and 5th innings, including 1-2-3 frames in the 4th and 5th.

Tresh singled Misner home in the 3rd for a 4-1 lead, then Josh Rojas doubled Misner across in the 5th and Abraham Toro walked with the bases loaded to stretch the lead to 6-1.

Shane Panzini took over for Spence in the 6th inning, allowing a run on a sacrifice fly before surrendering a 2-run home run in the 7th to end his day. Eric Cerantola followed and recorded the final two outs to secure the 6-4 win and earn his second save of the season.

The Storm Chasers will look to claim a series win Sunday at Werner Park with first pitch at 2:05 p.m. CT. Ben Kudrna is scheduled to start for Omaha in his 2026 debut.







International League Stories from April 4, 2026

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