No Need to Look It Up, Saints Are Trendsetters with Their Promotions During April 14-19 Homestand

Published on April 13, 2026 under International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - Fun. A noun that means enjoyment, amusement, or lighthearted pleasure. That's what the Saints are promising during the second homestand of the season. There will be absolutely no reason to complain because we've always been ahead of the curve with our trendy promotions. Sure, our puns may be a little much at times, but we bring our ideas to life through animation and friendliness. Head out to CHS Field and enjoy some laughs during the April 14-19 homestand.

Tuesday, April 14 vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Philadelphia Phillies), 6:37 p.m. - Ode to the Dictionary

In an age of Google and AI, kids these days can don't know the hardships we used to have thumbing through a large book trying to find the definition of a word. There is Merriam-Webster, Oxford English, American Heritage, and Collins. Smaller versions are 500-700 pages while a comprehensive one has more than 10,000 pages. It used to be everyone's best friend and today we pay homage to the Dictionary. The English language contains over more than 1,000,000 words but on average a dictionary contains about half that many words. From definitions, to spelling, to word origins you'll be smarter after today. Find out where the largest dictionary in the U.S. is located on a Sun Country Travel Tuesday.

Wednesday, April 15 vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs, 6:37 p.m. - The Complain Game

This one should be fun. We all have something we love to vent about. In the world of baseball we hear it all: rain, netting, bad baseball, long lines, etc. Outside of the ballpark people love to rant about their job, relationships, customer service, and on and on. As the old saying goes, "Go find a cat to kick." Don't literally do this, but we'll be your cat today during The Complain Game. Life got you down. Rant, rave, complain, whine, grumble, moan. Do it all. It will make you feel better. There is no reason to complain as you travel around the state on our Explore Minnesota Wednesday.

Thursday, April 16 vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs, 6:37 p.m. - Trendsetter Night

Go back to 1993 when we played our first game. Are we so vain to believe that many of the things we did back then are now used in Minor League Baseball across the country? Yes, yes we are. Does that make us leaders in the industry? You bet it does. Help us honor all those people that are ahead of the curve on our Trendsetter Night. Whether it's Coco Chanel with the little black dress, Zendaya who redefined red carpet fashion, or Mahatma Ghandi who led a cultural shift through non-violent resistance, trendsetters come in all shapes and sizes. These days, many trendsetters are all over social media. Let's see if we can start a new trend at the ballpark. We'd like to think we set the trend with Thirsty Thursday and it continues with $2 tap beers and 2-for-1 Busch Light and Summit Lager cans.

Friday, April 17 vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs, 6:37 p.m. - Friday Night Fireworks Powered by Xcel Energy to the Music With Puns

As the final out is recorded at CHS Field, the sky becomes the ultimate punchline during a fireworks show that's equal parts spectacle and dad joke hall of fame during out Friday Night Fireworks powered by Xcel Energy. The soundtrack is bursting with pun-tastic hits like "Firework," "We Didn't Start the Fire," and "Light My Fire," because when it comes to wordplay, the Saints always bring the heat. Each explosion is timed so perfectly it'll have fans saying, "That joke really sparked something," while others simply ooh and aah-pologize for laughing too hard. The night continues to ignite the crowd with songs that are simply dynamite, proving this show is truly the bomb in every sense of the word. By the time the grand finale blazes across the sky, you'll realize these puns aren't just bad-they're fireworks-ably brilliant. It's a show that doesn't just light up the night, it pun-derfully explodes with personality from start to finish.

Saturday, April 18 vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs, 2:07 p.m. - Anime Day

Come in cosplay, channel your inner main character, and power up your Saints spirit for a night full of themed fun. From walk-up songs that feel like opening themes to in-game moments worthy of a dramatic inner monologue, the ballpark will have a "this isn't even my final form" energy during Anime Day. Whether you're here for the heroes, the villains, or just waiting for a perfectly timed "to be continued..." moment, it's a night that promises more twists than a season finale.

Sunday, April 19 vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs, 2:07 p.m. - Sensory Friendly Day presented by Fraser

This is one of those special games that you won't want to miss. It's for our friends that don't want to be overstimulated, and who among us couldn't use a nice relaxing day at the ballpark. Even the Saints can tone it down from time-to-time. All the fun and entertainment will continue taking place, but in a more mellow format. This is our Sensory-Friendly game as we partner with our friends from Fraser. While we love Lee Adams, Nicholas Leeman, and Rita Boersma, today we will have fewer announcements from them. We're also going to turn down the microphone and speakers from our normal 10 to a relaxing three or four. While we fully intend to use the video board, there will be fewer motion graphics. The team plans on hitting a lot of home runs, but we won't be firing the cannon. Mudonna loves hugging kids, but today she will wait for them to approach her. The Securian Financial Club will be utilized as a sensory-safe space where Fraser will be activating with different activities. Those who want access to the Club will need to buy tickets HERE. Fraser will be handing out fidget items and their support staff will be on site to provide assistance and education about sensory-processing needs. Fraser Sensory Kits will be available to be checked out at Fan Services and returned after the game. These kits contain sensory tools to modify the environment, so fans are better able to enjoy the game experience. What better way to spend the day than at the ballpark on a Cub Family Sunday as kids run the bases following the game.

Saints tickets continue to be a tremendous value. Tickets range in price from $5-$35. Friday home games with post-game fireworks are an additional $3 per ticket. Post-game Blaze Credit Union Fireworks Supershow on May 24 and post-game fireworks supershows (July 3, July 4, and September 12) are an additional $4 per ticket. Tickets purchased on the day of the game are an additional $2 per ticket. Children under the age of 12 and seniors 65 and older receive $1 off the admission price. Children under 2 that don't require a seat are free.







International League Stories from April 13, 2026

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