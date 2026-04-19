Jumbo Shrimp Snap Five-Game Winning Streak in Close Loss to Charlotte

Published on April 18, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp ended their five-game winning streak with a 2-0 loss to the Charlotte Knights on Saturday night at VyStar Ballpark in Jacksonville in front of a sold-out crowd of 10,768 fans.

Charlotte's (8-11) two runs arrived on a pair of solo home runs off Jacksonville (11-9) starting pitcher Bradley Blalock (L, 0-1). Michael Turner (1) launched a solo shot in the third inning giving Charlotte a 1-0 lead and Jarred Kelenic (2) added one of his own in the top of the sixth pushing the advantage to 2-0.

The Jumbo Shrimp could not break through against Charlotte right-hander Shane Smith (W, 1-0), who tossed five shutout innings with five strikeouts while allowing just one hit and two walks.

Jacksonville managed to put multiple runners on in the sixth and seventh innings against Knights reliever Ben Peoples but failed to capitalize on both opportunities.

Charlotte righty Tyler Davis (SV, 1) tossed a perfect eighth and ninth innings to secure a six-out save.

The series concludes Sunday with Jumbo Shrimp right-hander Ryan Gusto (0-1, 5.40) on the mound for Jacksonville.

Coverage begins at 1:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 and espn690.com with first pitch Sunday set for 2:05 p.m.

Gates open at 1:00 p.m. and fans can enjoy First Coast Veterinary Specialists & Emergency Canines and Crustaceans Dog Day where you and your canine companion are welcome to VyStar Ballpark, the Bark n Brew pregame dog-friendly craft beer fest, Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday, presented by Baptist Health where fans can participate in a pre-game catch on the field for the first 20 minutes after gates have opened, along with **pre-game** face painting and balloon animals, Kids Round the Bases, presented by Goodwill Industries of North Florida and Youth Sports Day, where the Jumbo Shrimp will welcome youth sports groups from all over North Florida for a fun day of baseball and recognition.







International League Stories from April 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.