SWB Game Notes - April 18, 2026 DH

Published on April 18, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (10-8) @ Syracuse Mets (9-9)

April 18, 2026 | Game 19 & 20 | Road Game 13 & 14 |

| NBT Bank Stadium | First Pitch DH 12:35 P.M. |

Game 1: RH Adam Kloffenstein (0-0, 2.84) vs RH Carl Edwards Jr. (0-2, 5.25)

Game 2: RH Dom Hamel (0-2, 8.25) vs RH Bryce Conley (0-0, 10.13)

LAST TIME OUT

SYRACUSE, NY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders lost 5-3 to the Syracuse Mets Friday night at NBT Bank Stadium. The Mets used three home runs and a three-RBI night from JiHwan Bae to take game three of this six-game set.

Syracuse opened the offense in the third. A Bae double off Carlos Lagrange drove in Nick Morabito and Ronny Mauricio for a 2-0 edge.

Spencer Jones launched a 419-foot home run to right-center in the top of the fourth to halve the deficit, but the Mets countered with a Yonny Hernandez home run in the bottom of the inning to regain the two-run lead.

Ronny Mauricio and Bae hit solo home runs off Danny Watson in the fifth to extend the Mets' advantage.

Oswaldo Cabrera's solo home run to start the eighth narrowed the gap to three runs. In the ninth, Jasson Dominguez singled home Braden Shewmake, but Syracuse turned a game-ending double play to shut the door on the comeback.

Lagrange (0-2) took the loss after allowing the first three runs on five hits over four innings with five strikeouts and a walk. Jack Wenninger (1-1) earned the win, and Daniel Duarte notched his first save.

Dominguez and Shewmake paced the night with multi-hit efforts.

NEWS AND NOTES

WEATHER DEPENDENT - The RailRiders have had five games impacted by weather through 17 contests. With Wednesday experiencing a rainout, the team has scheduled their fourth doubleheader for today. This far they have swept one and split two of those two-game days.

SPENCER'S A STAR - Yankees #6 prospect Spencer Jones leads the team with 20 runs batted in, which is tied with K Misner of Omaha for the most in the International League. Jones smacked his fourth homer of the season last night has scored thirteen times on his own. Jones has played in all three outfield positions with the majority of appearances coming in center.

ADAM GOES AGAIN - Right-hander Adam Kloffenstein is set to make his third start of the season for the RailRiders. It will be the third time he has pitched as a part of a doubleheader, albeit the first time he will start in the first game. Kloffenstein holds a 2.84 earned run average in 6.1 innings of work. In his last appearance, he garnered a season high six strikeouts.

HOMERS ALL AROUND - Both Spencer Jones and Oswaldo Cabrera hit home runs in last night's loss. They helped the RailRiders total 27 homers on the season which is third most in all of Triple-A. Louisville leads the level with 32 total. SWB has ten players who have hit at least one with Yanquiel Fernández still in charge with five.

WE SAW A BIRD - Jake Bird made his first appearance for SWB this season after recording the final out of the game last night. Bird made the Opening Day roster for New York and was optioned to Triple-A on April 14. With the Yankees, he held a 1-1 record in eight outings, all in relief. In 7.0 frames, the right-hander had a 7.71 ERA allowing six runs on nine hits while walking one and striking out four. His lone home run was hit by Mike Trout on April 13.

PA AND NY - The RailRiders are wrapping up their fourth series of the summer and have only played in Pennsylvania and New York thus far. They will continue that trend when the team returns home for two weeks at PNC Field. Outside of facing the Durham Bulls, SWB has also only seen teams from New York and will see the same ones back at home. It's just Buffalo, Rochester,and Syracuse for now before they head to Worcester on May 5.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (10-8) @ Syracuse Mets (9-9) April 18, 2026 | Game 19 & 20 | Road Game 13 & 14 | | NBT Bank Stadium | First Pitch DH 12:35 P.M. |

Game 1: RH Adam Kloffenstein (0-0, 2.84) vs RH Carl Edwards Jr. (0-2, 5.25) Game 2: RH Dom Hamel (0-2, 8.25) vs RH Bryce Conley (0-0, 10.13)

LAST TIME OUT

SYRACUSE, NY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders lost 5-3 to the Syracuse Mets Friday night at NBT Bank Stadium. The Mets used three home runs and a three-RBI night from JiHwan Bae to take game three of this six-game set.

Syracuse opened the offense in the third. A Bae double off Carlos Lagrange drove in Nick Morabito and Ronny Mauricio for a 2-0 edge.

Spencer Jones launched a 419-foot home run to right-center in the top of the fourth to halve the deficit, but the Mets countered with a Yonny Hernandez home run in the bottom of the inning to regain the two-run lead.

Ronny Mauricio and Bae hit solo home runs off Danny Watson in the fifth to extend the Mets' advantage.

Oswaldo Cabrera's solo home run to start the eighth narrowed the gap to three runs. In the ninth, Jasson Dominguez singled home Braden Shewmake, but Syracuse turned a game-ending double play to shut the door on the comeback.

Lagrange (0-2) took the loss after allowing the first three runs on five hits over four innings with five strikeouts and a walk. Jack Wenninger (1-1) earned the win, and Daniel Duarte notched his first save.

Dominguez and Shewmake paced the night with multi-hit efforts.

NEWS AND NOTES

WEATHER DEPENDENT - The RailRiders have had five games impacted by weather through 17 contests. With Wednesday experiencing a rainout, the team has scheduled their fourth doubleheader for today. This far they have swept one and split two of those two-game days.

SPENCER'S A STAR - Yankees #6 prospect Spencer Jones leads the team with 20 runs batted in, which is tied with K Misner of Omaha for the most in the International League. Jones smacked his fourth homer of the season last night has scored thirteen times on his own. Jones has played in all three outfield positions with the majority of appearances coming in center.

ADAM GOES AGAIN - Right-hander Adam Kloffenstein is set to make his third start of the season for the RailRiders. It will be the third time he has pitched as a part of a doubleheader, albeit the first time he will start in the first game. Kloffenstein holds a 2.84 earned run average in 6.1 innings of work. In his last appearance, he garnered a season high six strikeouts.

HOMERS ALL AROUND - Both Spencer Jones and Oswaldo Cabrera hit home runs in last night's loss. They helped the RailRiders total 27 homers on the season which is third most in all of Triple-A. Louisville leads the level with 32 total. SWB has ten players who have hit at least one with Yanquiel Fernández still in charge with five.

WE SAW A BIRD - Jake Bird made his first appearance for SWB this season after recording the final out of the game last night. Bird made the Opening Day roster for New York and was optioned to Triple-A on April 14. With the Yankees, he held a 1-1 record in eight outings, all in relief. In 7.0 frames, the right-hander had a 7.71 ERA allowing six runs on nine hits while walking one and striking out four. His lone home run was hit by Mike Trout on April 13.

PA AND NY - The RailRiders are wrapping up their fourth series of the summer and have only played in Pennsylvania and New York thus far. They will continue that trend when the team returns home for two weeks at PNC Field. Outside of facing the Durham Bulls, SWB has also only seen teams from New York and will see the same ones back at home. It's just Buffalo, Rochester,and Syracuse for now before they head to Worcester on May 5.







International League Stories from April 18, 2026

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