Red Wings RHP Andry Lara Named IL Pitcher of the Week

Published on April 27, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - The Office of Major League Baseball has announced that Rochester Red Wings right-handed pitcher ANDRY LARA has been named the International League Pitcher of the Week for April 21-26.

Lara turned in a dominant performance on April 24 against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at PNC Field, tossing 7.0 shutout innings while striking out nine batters, both of which tied a career high. The Nationals' farmhand scattered two hits without issuing a walk, becoming the first pitcher in the IL this season to turn in 7.0 scoreless innings without allowing a free pass.

The 23-year-old right-hander has emerged as a key piece of Rochester's pitching staff to open the 2026 campaign, and turned in one of the most dominant individual starts in his professional career during game four against the RailRiders. Lara is the first Red Wing to log 7.0 shutout innings since Jackson Rutledge on September 15, 2024, the first against Scranton/WB since Kohl Stewart on July 30, 2018, and the first at PNC Field since Brian Duensing on July 28, 2007.

This marks Lara's first International League Pitcher of the Week honor, and he joins southpaw Andrew Alvarez as the second Red Wing to earn weekly pitching honors in the month of April. They are the first pair of Rochester pitchers to win the award in the same month since Logan Darnell and Pat Dean in August of 2015.







International League Stories from April 27, 2026

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