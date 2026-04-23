Redbirds Remain in First Place Tie with Win at Tides

Published on April 22, 2026 under International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







NORFOLK, Va. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game road trip at the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore Orioles) with a 9-7 win on Wednesday night at Harbor Park.

Catcher Jimmy Crooks, center fielder Joshua Báez and right fielder Nelson Velázquez each smacked a home run in the win. Crooks drilled a three-run blast to give Memphis a brief three-run lead in the fourth inning, his eighth home run of the season. Velázquez belted a two-run shot to put the Redbirds on top for good in the fifth. Báez hit a solo homer in the sixth to cap the Memphis scoring.

Crooks, Velázquez, shortstop César Prieto and third baseman Blaze Jordan each posted a two-hit game. Six of the nine Redbirds batters reached base more than once in the win.

Starting pitcher Bruce Zimmermann (2-0) allowed six runs (four earned) on 10 hits, walked one and struck out nine to defeat his former team. The left-handed pitcher allowed two home runs in 5.0 innings pitched. Max Rajcic (S, 1) closed out the win with a scoreless ninth.

With the win, Memphis remains in a first-place tie in the International League with the Gwinnett Stripers. The Redbirds have yet to spend a day outside of at least a tie for first place this season.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, April 28 to begin a six-game series against the Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A, Pittsburgh Pirates) with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CDT.







International League Stories from April 22, 2026

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