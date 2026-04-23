Storm Chasers Surrender Four Home Runs in 8-2 Loss to Mud Hens

Published on April 22, 2026 under International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







TOLEDO, OHIO - The Omaha Storm Chasers (12-10) fell 8-2 to the Toledo Mud Hens (10-13) Wednesday evening as Toledo connected for 4 home runs, including 3 between the 2nd and 3rd innings, en route to the win. Luca Tresh and Kameron Misner each reached base 3 times, but it wasn't enough to power the Omaha offense.

The Storm Chasers opened the scoring in the top of the 1st inning when Misner scored from first on an Abraham Toro RBI single, giving Omaha a 1-0 lead.

After a perfect bottom of the 1st inning from Omaha starter Aaron Sanchez (0-3), Toledo responded in the bottom of the 2nd inning with back-to-back home runs to lead off the frame and put the Mud Hens up 2-1.

Sanchez allowed another solo home run to lead off the bottom of the 3rd inning and make the score 3-1, but he followed up with a 1-2-3 frame in the 4th inning.

The Storm Chasers gave some support to Sanchez in the top of the 5th inning when John Rave scored on an RBI groundout from Toro to cut the deficit to 3-2.

Toledo then brought across 4 runs in the bottom of the 5th inning, starting with a 2-run double off Sanchez that knocked him out of the game with one on and one out. Ethan Bosacker took over on the mound, but loaded the bases before allowing a walk and sacrifice fly to extend the Mud Hens lead to 7-2, allowing an inherited runner to score and one of his own.

MLB rehabber Bailey Falter took the mound for the 6th inning and pitched a scoreless frame before adding another in the 7th inning. He allowed a leadoff home run in the 8th inning to make it an 8-2 game, but retired the next batter to end his outing. Eric Cerantola came on behind Falter and retired 2 of the next 3 batters, but the offense failed to push across any additional runs as Omaha fell 8-2.

The Storm Chasers and Mud Hens rematch Thursday with first pitch scheduled for 5:35 P.M. CT at Fifth Third Field. Omaha has Ryan Ramsey scheduled to make his 4th start of the season in the game.







International League Stories from April 22, 2026

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