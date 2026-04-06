Rece Hinds Named First International League Player of the Week

Published on April 6, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - Following a scorching hot start at the plate to begin the 2026 season, Louisville Bats outfielder Rece Hinds was named the International League's first Player of the Week for the opening week of the regular season.

The award, covering games through April 5, is the first for a Louisville player this season and the first since Adam Plutko was named International League Pitcher of the Week last September.

This is the third time Hinds has earned a weekly award in his professional career. He previously earned the honor for the Double-A Southern League in June 2023 for Double-A Chattanooga. Then in July 2024, Hinds took home National League Player of the Week honors after a historic first week in the big leagues for the Cincinnati Reds in which he became the first player in MLB history to record five extra-base hits in his first two MLB games.

Currently in his third season with the Bats, Hinds opened the season in fine form. Through the first nine games, he is batting .382 (13-for-34) with four home runs, 14 RBI, and nine runs scored. He leads the International League with 29 total bases and 14 RBI, is tied for the league lead with seven extra-base hits and ranks among league leaders in home runs (T-2nd, 4), hits (T-2nd, 13), runs (T-3rd, 9), slugging percentage (3rd, .853), and OPS (6th, 1.329).

The 25-year-old recorded multiple hits in his first five games this season and has reached base in all nine games he's played. In the second game of the season on March 28 vs. Omaha, Hinds capped an incredible come-from-behind win with a walk-off single in the 10th inning, providing a 6-5 win for the Bats.

Two games later in the series opener on March 31 vs. Iowa, Hinds delivered another signature moment, capping another wild comeback victory with a walk-off home run, his second game-ending hit in four days to propel the Bats to a 4-0 start. The next day, Hinds hit a pair of home runs including a grand slam, scoring three runs.

In addition, he has the two hardest-hit balls by a Louisville player this season, singles of 115.0 and 114.1 miles per hour on March 27 and 29 against Omaha, both exceeding any exit velocity recorded by the Bats in 2025.

Hinds is continuing his strong play for the Bats after being named both an International League All-Star and the Mary E. Barney Louisville Bats Team MVP for the 2025 season. Last year, Hinds produced the second 20/20 season in franchise history with 24 home runs and 21 stolen bases.

The Bats hit the road for the first time this season with a six-game series at the Indianapolis Indians beginning on Tuesday night. First pitch at Victory Field is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. Nick Curran will have the call on Sports Talk 790 AM.







International League Stories from April 6, 2026

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