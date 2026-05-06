WooSox Lose in Extra Innings on Wednesday at Polar Park

Published on May 6, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release









Justin Slaten pitching for the Worcester Red Sox

(Worcester Red Sox, Credit: Ashley Green) Justin Slaten pitching for the Worcester Red Sox(Worcester Red Sox, Credit: Ashley Green)

Worcester, MA - The Worcester Red Sox and the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (AAA-New York Yankees) played a see-saw affair that started Wednesday morning and ended by mid-afternoon amid light rain with the RailRiders outlasting the WooSox, 9-7 in 10-innings at Polar Park. The two rivals have split two entertaining games (Sox won, 7-6 on Tuesday) to begin their 6-game series that continues Thursday night at 6:05 pm. The WooSox and Scranton/WB are tied atop the International League East division with 19-15 records.

Boston Red Sox reliever Justin Slaten continued his injury rehab assignment by making the start for the WooSox. Slaten, who has been on Boston's injured list since April 5th with a right oblique strain, began his rehab this past Sunday starting for Double-A Portland at Somerset going 1 inning allowing 1 hit and no runs with 2 strikeouts on 16 pitches (9 for strikes).

He had a very similar line on Wednesday for the WooSox working 1 inning and giving up 1 hit and no runs with 1 walk and 2 strikeouts on 18 pitches (11 for strikes). The only hit was a 26 MPH infield single by Yanquiel Fernandez with two outs in the inning.

Slaten made 4 relief appearances for the Red Sox this season before being injured going 0-1 with a 0.00 ERA - 3.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO. The 28-year-old has spent the bulk of the last two years with Boston going 8-6 with a 3.43 ERA in 80 relief appearances with 5 saves along with 83 SO in 89.1 IP.

For the 6th time in their last 8 games, the WooSox scored in the 1st inning thanks to a solo HR by Nate Eaton (#4). The WooSox added to their lead in the 4th inning on a 2-run HR into the seats atop the Worcester Wall by 1B Nathan Hickey (#2) that scored Anthony Seigler (single) ahead of him.

Erik Rivera, promoted from Double-A Portland on Tuesday, made his WooSox and Triple-A debut to begin the 2nd inning in relief of Slaten. After walking the first two batters he faced, he got out of the jam thanks to a line drive double play to shortstop Nick Sogard and then a caught stealing from catcher Mickey Gasper. Rivera kept the RailRiders off the board until departing with two on in the 5th inning.

Jacob Webb came on and gave up an RBI double to Spencer Jones and then a 3-run HR to Yanquiel Fernandez to give the RailRiders a 4-3 lead. Fernandez, the 23-year-old Cuban, would eventually finish the day 4-for-5 with a single, double, pair of homers and 5 RBI.

Worcester answered in their half of the 5th to regain the lead as Sogard doubled and Gasper blasted a 2-run HR (#6), but Scranton/WB evened matters with a run in the 7th.

With the game tied at 5-5 in the 9th, Fernandez struck again for his second homer over the Worcester Wall in rightfield, this a 2-run blow to give the RailRiders a 7-5 lead. However, the WooSox fought back again and scored 2 runs of their own to force extra innings. Braiden Ward ripped an RBI double down the first base line to score Matt Thaiss and Sogard followed with a sac fly to left to plate Hickey with the equalizer. Ward was stranded at 3rd base forcing the game to overtime.

With Oswaldo Cabrera on 2nd base to begin the top of the 10th inning, Ali Sanchez laid down a bunt that went for a single and Ernesto Martinez Jr. followed with a 2-run double to put the RailRiders back ahead, 9-7. Worcester would load the bases with no outs in the bottom of the 10th, but a strikeout and two pop outs ended the threat and the game.

Bradley Hanner (2-0) was credited with the win while Dylan Coleman earned his first save retiring the final three WooSox with the bases loaded. Wyatt Olds (3-2) suffered the defeat giving up 4 runs (3 earned) in his 2 innings of work.

Worcester and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will play game three of their 6-game series at Polar Park on Thursday night at 6:05 pm. Isaac Coffey (0-1, 4.61) gets the start for the WooSox against RHP Adam Kloffenstein (1-1, 3.72). The game is live on NESN and can be heard on NASH 98.9 FM and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.

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International League Stories from May 6, 2026

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