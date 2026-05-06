WooSox Game Information

Published on May 6, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







MAY 6th SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE (18-15) at WORCESTER (19-14) 11:05 am

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders RHP Carlos Lagrange (0-2, 3.75) vs. Worcester Red Sox RHP Justin Slaten (NR)

Good Morning America - The Worcester Red Sox and the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (AAA-New York Yankees) return to action barely 14 hours after they last left Polar Park when they play game two of their 6-game series this morning at 11:05 am. Last night, the WooSox struck first in the series with a 7-6 come-from-behind victory in the initial meeting of the year between the clubs. The win broke a tie between the teams atop the IL East division so now Worcester leads by 1-game over both Scranton/WB and Syracuse. Today is the first of three morning games at Polar Park this season (May 21 vs. Rochester and June 3 vs. Buffalo are the others also at 11:05 am). The good news for the WooSox...they have fared very well in day games (morning or afternoon) this season going 14-6 compared to 5-8 at night. This morning's affair will be shown live on NESN and heard on NASH 98.9 FM.

Clean Slaten - Boston Red Sox reliever Justin Slaten will continue his injury rehab assignment by making the start for the WooSox this morning. Slaten has been on Boston's injured list since April 5th with a right oblique strain. He began his rehab this past Sunday starting for Double-A Portland at Somerset going 1 inning allowing 1 hit and no runs with 2 strikeouts on 16 pitches (9 for strikes). Slaten made 4 relief appearances for the Red Sox this season before being injured going 0-1 with a 0.00 ERA - 3.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO. The 28-year-old has spent the bulk of the last two years with Boston going 8-6 with a 3.43 ERA in 80 relief appearances with 5 saves along with 83 SO in 89.1 IP.

View from Above - Worcester is currently alone in 1st-place in the International League East division. They have been alone or had a share of first since April 30. The WooSox are 19-14 and 1-full game ahead of both Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Syracuse who both have 18-15 records. Memphis is in 1st-place in the IL West division and owns the overall league lead with their 22-11 record.

The Rest of This Series - After this morning's affair, the series continues tomorrow (Thursday) & Friday evenings both at 6:05 pm, and then over the weekend with usual Saturday (4:05 pm) and Sunday (1:05 pm) Polar Park start times.

Come out and Play - Heading into action today, Worcester has played each of their first 16 scheduled home games to begin a season (March 27-29 and April 7-26) - their longest stretch to open a season without a home postponement since 2023 when the Sox were also able to play their first 16 scheduled Polar Park games until a rainout on May 3, 2023 vs. Buffalo. In both 2024 & 2025 the WooSox had their second home games each year postponed due to inclement weather. During Worcester's inaugural season in 2021, which did not commence at home until May 11 due to Covid-restrictions, it took until their 28th home game before they finally had a home game postponed (July 2, 2021 vs. Scranton/WB).

Warm & Hot Sox -

Kristian Campbell Is 11-for-28, .393 in his last 8 games played with 2 2B, 1 HR, 4 BB, 2 SB, 6 RBI. Had his 8-game hitting streak stopped on April 24 after having his 9-game hitting streak snapped on April 11. Overall has hit safely in 22 of his last 25 games (29-for-93, .312) with 4 2B, 2 HR, 14 RBI.

Allan Castro Has an RBI in 6 straight games (8 RBI total).

Vinny Capra Went 0-for-3 with a walk, run scored on Tuesday after having 4 consecutive multi-hit games (9-for-17) with 5 2B, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 6 runs scored. Has hit in 8 of his last 10 games (14-for-34, .412) with 6 2B, 2 HR, 9 BB, 13 runs scored and has hit safely in 18 of his last 22 games (27-for-77, .351) with 10 2B, 4 HR, 17 RBI, 27 runs scored. Is 10th in the International League in batting (.321), 1st with his .468 OBP, 4th in SLG (.583), 2nd in OPS (1.051), is 2nd in league with 29 runs scored, and T3rd in 2B (10).

Nate Eaton Last 11 games is 14-for-44, .318 with 4 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR, 10 RBI, and 5 runs scored.

Mickey Gasper Is 9th in league in RBI (25), is tied for 6th in walks (24), and 8th in OBP (.430).

Anthony Seigler Has a 4-game hitting streak (7-for-13) with 2 2B, 1 3B, 4 RBI.

Nick Sogard Last 11 games is 12-for-36, .333 with 3 2B, 6 RBI, 15 BB, and 11 runs scored. He has reached base safely 25 of his 29 games this season. Leads the league with 30 walks and 9th in Runs (20).

Braiden Ward Has a 4-game hitting streak (4-for-13) with 3 SB and 3 runs scored. Has been hit by pitch 10 times in his 21 games played to lead the league. Is tied for 3rd in league in Stolen Bases (12).

Tayron Guerrero In 10 relief appearances has allowed 2 run in 12 IP. Is tied for 5th in the International League with 3 Saves.

Kyle Keller Has allowed 1 ER in his last 9.1 IP (6 relief appearances).

Wyatt Olds In his last 5 relief appearances has 16 SO in 8.2 innings.

WooSox Promotions During This Homestand at Polar Park From May 5-10 vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (AAA-Yankees)...

Today, 11:05 am AbbVie STEM Day; First Responder Wednesday, presented by National Grid, when first responders receive four free general admission tickets; Meet two WooSox players for photos & autographs in the DCU Club following the game presented by DCU.

Thursday, 6:05 pm Nurses Appreciation Night, presented by Salmon Health; Clinton Town Takeover.

Friday, 6:05 pm Grateful Dead UniBank Fireworks; WooSox players & coaches wear "The Art of the Woo" uniforms & caps depicting Worcester's artistic culture; National Baseball Poetry Festival starts.

Saturday, 4:05 pm "Deuces Wild" returns for the second time when fans can enjoy $2 Hot Dogs (Coney Island & Hebrew Nationals), $2 12-ounce drafts of Coors Light & Masshole Light Lager*, and $2 bottles of Polar water; Larry Lucchino Writers Series featuring special guest Justine Siegal, the first Commissioner of the new Women's Professional Baseball League, from 12:30 - 2:00 pm; Workers Credit Union AR Day; Brain Tumor Awareness Day; Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation lantern ceremony after the game; and Sunset Catch on the Field (post-game, weather permitting). * Please note that the $2 12-ounce drafts will be available May 9-15.

Sunday, 1:05 pm Happy Mother's Day pre-game Brunch in the newly renovated Hanover Deck from 11:30 am - 2:00 pm featuring guest appearances by two WooSox players and the four Central MASScots; Kids (of all ages) Run the Bases post-game.

WooSox Tickets Tickets for all WooSox games are on sale at woosox.com, by calling 508-500-8888, or at the Polar Park Ticket Office.







International League Stories from May 6, 2026

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