All the Fireworks at Once, Bisons May 14th 'Race Night' to Feature the "Fastest Fireworks Show of the Season"

Published on April 28, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







"WE WANNA GO FAST!" The Bisons have once again teamed up with Sahlen's and Watkins Glen International for the 2nd Annual 'Race Night at the Ballpark,' Thursday, May 14 against the Worcester Red Sox (6:05 p.m.), with a night that will feature a Sahlen Field first... The FASTEST Fireworks Show of the Season!

After the checkered flag drops on the Bisons game against the WooSox, the Bisons will start their engines on a special postgame Fireworks Show, setting off all the show's fireworks at the same time... perfect for grabbing a photo finish right away!

It's all part of a fun-filled night that includes $10 Tickets for ALL Fans as part of a Family Value Night Thursday and begins with a pregame Race Car Plaza Display in front of Sahlen Field. Among the Race Cars being feature in the display are:

#11 TDS IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship LMP2

#42 Team Sahlen Porsche Cayman

#55 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Car

Watkins Glen International Official Pace Car

There will also be several in-game Prizes for fans in attendance to win, including Watkins Glen International Race Tickets to the IMSA Sahlen's Six Hours of The Glen (June 25-28) and a Discover IMSA Package that includes a Hot Lap Experience. The Bisons scoreboard will also show highlights of great racing moments throughout the game and give fans the chance to play along with great racing trivia and more.

Tickets are on sale now at Bisons.com and at the Sahlen Field Box Office. For more information on Race Night at Sahlen Field, fans should visit Bisons.com. Fans looking for information on the racing season at Watkins Glen International, including the Sahlen's Six Hours of the Glen, should visit TheGlen.com.







International League Stories from April 28, 2026

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