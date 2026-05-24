Redbirds Fall out of First Place for First Time in 2026 with Loss at I-Cubs

Published on May 24, 2026 under International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Memphis Redbirds finished a six-game series and continued 12-game road trip with an 18-4 loss to the Iowa Cubs (Triple-A, Chicago Cubs) on Sunday afternoon at Principal Park.

Memphis jumped in front with a three-run top of the first inning. Third baseman Blaze Jordan smacked a bases-clearing double to get the scoring started. The Redbirds did not score again until the top of the ninth when pinch hitter Colton Ledbetter drove in a run with a double of his own.

Starting pitcher Ian Bedell allowed three runs on three hits, walked two and struck out one in 1.0 inning pitched in his first appearance off of the Developmental List. Memphis pitching allowed nine runs in the second inning and eight more in the bottom of the eighth.

With the loss, Memphis dropped behind the Rochester Red Wings (Triple-A, Washington Nationals) for first place in the International League standings for the first time in 2026. The Redbirds had spent every day of the 2026 season in at least a tie for first place.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, June 2 to begin a six-game series against the Louisville Bats (Triple-A, Cincinnati Reds) with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.







International League Stories from May 24, 2026

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