Toledo Falls in Game Two against Columbus

Published on May 27, 2026 under International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







The Toledo Mud Hens and Columbus Clippers faced off in a day game where the Hens fell 6-3. Konnor Pilkington got the start on the mound for Toledo, throwing three innings, though the afternoon quickly turned into a bullpen-heavy game for the Hens.

The game's first runs came in the 2nd inning. Columbus got things started with a walk from Bo Naylor, who later advanced to third on a double into the corner by George Valera. With runners on first and third, Angel Genao reached on a fielder's choice hit to the first baseman. Naylor came around to score on a misthrow at home plate, giving the Clippers an early 1-0 lead. Kody Huff followed with a sacrifice fly to right field that allowed Valera to score, pushing the advantage to 2-0 after 1.5 innings.

In the top of the 4th, Tyler Mattison entered in relief for Toledo but struggled to settle in. He issued three straight walks, loading the bases with Bo Naylor on third, Stuart Fairchild on second, and George Valera on first. Although Mattison struck out the next batter, he then walked in a run when Kody Huff drew ball four in the following at-bat, extending the Clippers' lead to 3-0. That marked the end of Mattison's outing and Tanner Rainey came out from the bullpen. Just two pitches into his appearance, Cooper Ingle grounded into a 4-6-3 double play, allowing Toledo to escape the inning with limited damage and keep the score at 3-0.

Nick Sandlin took over on the mound in the top of the 6th. Stuart Fairchild led off with a sharp single to center field before advancing to second on a ground out from George Valera. Angel Genao then worked a walk to put runners on first and second, and Fairchild later stole third base. Genao attempted to steal second, drawing a throw from Toledo catcher Eduardo Valencia. During the play, Fairchild broke for home and scored, while Genao advanced to third on a throwing error by Jace Jung at second base, making it 4-0. Kody Huff then drew another walk to put runners on the corners. Cooper Ingle grounded out to shortstop, but Genao crossed the plate on the play, extending Columbus' lead to 5-0 after the top of the 6th.

Toledo finally got on the board in the bottom half of the inning. Max Burt led off with a walk before Ben Malgeri followed with a line drive single to left field. Max Clark then loaded the bases with an infield single to shortstop. Max Anderson brought home Toledo's first run when he grounded into a double play, allowing Burt to score and trimming the deficit to 5-1 after six innings.

Corey Julks cut further into the deficit in the bottom of the 7th when he launched a solo home run to left field. The blast made it a 5-2 game and briefly gave the Hens some momentum heading into the late innings.

Matt Seelinger became the sixth Toledo pitcher used in the game when he entered in the top of the 8th. Angel Genao greeted him with a sharp single to right field and later advanced to second on a wild pitch. Cooper Ingle then lined a single to right field that brought Genao home, restoring Columbus' three-run lead at 6-2.

That score ultimately held for the remainder of the game, as the Hens dropped the contest 6-2 to the Clippers. Toledo will return to Fifth Third Field tomorrow evening for Game Three of the six-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with gates opening one hour before game time.







International League Stories from May 27, 2026

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