Báez Belts Multi-Homer Game for Second Straight Night

Published on May 27, 2026 under International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







OMAHA, Neb. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game series and 12-game road trip with an 5-2 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers (Triple-A, Kansas City Royals) on Wednesday night at Werner Park.

For the second straight night, center fielder Joshua Báez smacked two home runs in the Memphis victory. The right-handed hitter tied the game with a solo shot in the top of the sixth inning. A frame later, the highest-ranked prospect on the Redbirds roster drilled a two-run homer to pad the Memphis advantage. The performance moved Báez into sole possession of the team lead in home runs (15) and added to his team-best RBI tally (37).

Center fielder Colton Ledbetter matched Báez in the hit column with a 2-for-5 night. The left-handed hitter drove in two runs in the win, including an RBI single in the top of the seventh inning to give the Redbirds their first lead of the game. Second baseman Brody Moore led the way in hits with a 3-for-4 night out of the nine-hole.

Starting pitcher Pete Hansen nearly matched his International League Pitcher of the Week Award performance from a week ago. The left-handed pitcher tossed 5.0 innings, allowed one unearned run on five hits, walked one and struck out five Storm Chasers. Matt Svanson (1-0) earned the win with a scoreless sixth in his return to Triple-A.

With the win, Memphis remained a 0.5-game behind the Rochester Red Wings (Triple-A, Washington Nationals) for first place in the International League standings.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, June 2 to begin a six-game series against the Louisville Bats (Triple-A, Cincinnati Reds) with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.







International League Stories from May 27, 2026

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