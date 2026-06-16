Iowa Cubs Begin Homestand against Indianapolis

Published on June 15, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







The Iowa Cubs begin a two-week homestand on Tuesday at 6:38 P.M. against the Indianapolis Indians, the Triple-A Affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. From ASL Night, Pride Night, and Father's Day, the I-Cubs have several promotions and highlights as they continue International League play.

Tuesday, June 16 features our Twos-Days promotion. Get two Upper Reserved tickets, two pizza slices, two 16oz domestic canned beers or bottled soft drinks for just $48. Redeem the offer at the Pizza Den down the first base side of the concourse.

Wednesday, June 17 is highlighted by our Noons at Noon promotion. Get an upper reserved ticket and two High Noons (12 oz.) for just $26 (after fees).

On Thursday, June 18, we will be celebrating American Sign Language Night, presented by Iowa Baseball Camp for the Deaf, where the Iowa Cubs will take the field in custom ASL jerseys. The night also features First Responders Night, presented by AAA of Iowa, Country Financial, and Miller Pest Solutions. The game features Touch a Truck night, with firetrucks, police cars, ambulances, and more! Come check them out before the game as part of First Responders Night! Fully Loaded Thursday allows fans to get an upper reserved ticket ($20 value) + a $15 food and beverage credit for just $25 (after fees).

Friday, June 19 features Pride Night, presented by Prairie Meadows. Be sure to stick around postgame for a special Friday Night Fireworks show presented by MediaCom.

On Saturday, June 20 we will be taking the field in our brand-new Capital City Collection jerseys. Come on down pregame for Catch on the Field presented by Des Moines Prep. Arrive right as the gates open and head to the end of the home dugout to access the field. We'll provide the baseballs, you bring the energy!

To wrap up the first part of the homestand on Sunday June 21, spend Father's Day with us at Principal Park! Come right at 12:00 PM to play catch on the field. Then stay after the game to run a lap around the bases with Dad, presented by Coca-Cola and Blank Children's Hospital.

Our Bike to the Ballpark ticket promotion presented by BikeWorld and Nutrl, offers fans to get an upper reserved ticket and a domestic draft (20 oz) or premium draft beer (16 oz) for just $24. The Family Fun Pack, presented by Coca Cola, gets you four upper reserved tickets, four Cubbie dogs, and four soft drinks (20oz) for $80 (after fees). You can call the ticket office to get additional tickets.

First pitch times are scheduled as follows:

Tuesday, June 16: 6:38 P.M.

Wednesday, June 17: 12:08 P.M. (Marquee Sports Network)

Thursday, June 18: 6:38 P.M. (Marquee Sports Network)

Friday, June 19: 7:08 P.M. (Marquee Sports Network)

Saturday, June 20: 6:08 P.M.

Sunday, June 21: 1:08 P.M.







International League Stories from June 15, 2026

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