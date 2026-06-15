Stripers Homestand Highlights: Atlanta Black Crackers Weekend Returns as Stripers Host Louisville
Published on June 15, 2026 under International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - The Gwinnett Stripers host their annual weekend series tribute to Atlanta's Negro League Baseball history with Atlanta Black Crackers Weekend from June 19-21. It's part of a six-game series vs. the Louisville Bats (Triple-A, Cincinnati Reds) from June 16-21.
The series also includes 90's Night for Throwback Thursday (June 18) and the return of Faith & Family Night (June 19). In addition, the Stripers will be giving away Atlanta Black Crackers hats to the first 1,750 fans (June 20).
Here's a full look at the homestand:
Tuesday, June 16 vs. Louisville (6:35 p.m.)
Gates Open: 5:30 p.m.
- 5-4-3 Tuesday, Presented by Sahlen's Hot Dogs: Come out to the ballpark every Tuesday for $5 off select tickets, $5 domestic beers & souvenir sodas, $4 large popcorn & nachos, and $3 Sahlen's hot dogs.
Wednesday, June 17 vs. Louisville (6:35 p.m.)
Gates Open: 5:30 p.m.
- Wet Nose Wednesday: Free admission for dogs with a paid owner! All dogs and owners will be seated on the first base side of Gwinnett Field.
Thursday, June 18 vs. Louisville (7:05 p.m.)
Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.
- Throwback Thursday: We're throwing back the prices (and the theme) with $2 Sahlen's hot dogs and $3 domestic beers.
- 90's Night: Rewind to the 1990's with iconic hits, throwback style, and a night packed with nostalgic fun. The night includes 90's trivia and timeless ballpark games, making it a Throwback Thursday to remember!
Friday, June 19 vs. Louisville (7:05 p.m.)
Gates Open: 6:00 p.m
- Faith & Family Night: Join us for an uplifting evening of community and inspiration in celebration of faith and family. The night includes a pregame performance and prayer, postgame testimonial from a Stripers player, and more family-focused fun all game long!
- Atlanta Black Crackers Weekend: The Stripers transform into the Atlanta Black Crackers all weekend long, paying tribute to the legendary Negro League team that once called Ponce de Leon Park home.
- Fireworks Friday, presented by Akins Ford: A spectacular fireworks display lights up the sky after the game (weather permitting).
Saturday, June 20 vs. Louisville (6:05 p.m.)
Gates Open: 5:00 p.m.
- Atlanta Black Crackers Weekend: The Stripers transform into the Atlanta Black Crackers all weekend long, paying tribute to the legendary Negro League team that once called Ponce de Leon Park home.
- Atlanta Black Crackers Hat Giveaway: The first 1,750 fans will receive a retro hat featuring the classic Atlanta Black Crackers "A" logo.
Sunday, June 21 vs. Louisville (1:05 p.m.)
Gates Open: 12:00 p.m.
- Atlanta Black Crackers Weekend: The Stripers transform into the Atlanta Black Crackers all weekend long, paying tribute to the legendary Negro League team that once called Ponce de Leon Park home.
- Sunday Funday, presented by COUNTRY Financial: Kick the afternoon off with Pre-Game Catch on the Field, and end it with Kids Run the Bases (both weather permitting). It's fun for the family all day long!
Single-game tickets are on sale now at GoStripers.com/tickets. For a full list of 2026 Promotions, visit GoStripers.com/promotions.
International League Stories from June 15, 2026
- Stripers Homestand Highlights: Atlanta Black Crackers Weekend Returns as Stripers Host Louisville - Gwinnett Stripers
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