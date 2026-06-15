Let's Have a Catch During the Saints June 16-21 Homestand

Published on June 15, 2026 under International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - Dear St. Paul Saints fans, we appreciate all you've done for us. In return, we're giving you a reason to skip work this week. We take pride in putting on an incredible show for you that makes you laugh and forget about your troubles. We make all your dreams become a reality during the June 16-21 homestand.

Tuesday, June 16 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (Kansas City Royals), 7:07 p.m. - A Love Letter to the City of St. Paul

The city was originally called Pig's Eye after a one-eyed fur trader and tavern owner, Pierre Parrant. It was later renamed St. Paul after a log chapel built by a Catholic missionary in 1841. St. Paul boasts 26 miles of Mississippi River shoreline, more than any other city along the river. The Minnesota State Capitol building features the second-largest unsupported marble dome in the world, trailing only St. Peter's Basilica in Rome. There are so many reasons why St. Paul is the superior city and we celebrate them all with a Love Letter to the City of St. Paul. Did you know that Rice Park in downtown St. Paul is older than Central Park in New York City? "Peanuts" creator Charles Schulz grew up in Saint Paul. His father owned a barbershop at the corner of Snelling and Selby Avenues, and he worked at the Pioneer Press. Come show your love for the city tonight. Find out what other cities around the country have interesting things to do on a Sun Country Travel Tuesday.

Wednesday, June 17 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers, 1:07 p.m. - Weekday Matinee presented by Metro Transit

For the second time in two weeks, we're giving you a reason not to go to work. Do you really need a reason, though? There is nothing better than leaving that away message on your email, disconnecting from your phone, and telling the boss you're taking a much-needed mental break during our matinee game presented by Metro Transit. Bring your friends, family, co-workers, or anyone that wants to go off the grid for the day. Check out other things to do in the state on your day off of work on an Explore Minnesota Wednesday.

Thursday, June 18 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers, 7:07 p.m. - Pride Month Celebration presented by Interna Mental Health

The inclusion of the LGBTQ+ community is extremely important. Pride Month takes place in June to commemorate the Stonewall riots, which occurred at the end of June, 1969. The goal is to uplift the voices of the LGBTQ+ community, celebrate the culture, and support their rights. Bring on the parades, drag performances, and celebrations of life for members of the community as we celebrate Pride Night presented by Interna Mental Health. Pride celebrations stretch from the largest cities to the smallest rural towns and across every continent, including Antarctica. There is no right way to celebrate, so come out and help us rejoice in a Saints-like way. Raise a glass to our Pride friends during a Thirsty Thursday featuring $2 beers and two-for-one Bud Light Seltzers.

Friday, June 19 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers, 7:07 p.m. - Juneteenth Celebration with post-game Friday Night Fireworks powered by Xcel Energy

It was known as "Freedom's Eve," the night before January 1, 1863.. On that night enslaved African Americans gathered in churches and private homes across the country awaiting the news that the Emancipation Proclamation, a proclamation declaring all persons held as slaves shall be free, had taken affect. At the stroke of midnight all enslaved people in Confederate States were declared legally free. While Union Soldiers spread the word of freedom, not everyone would be immediately free. Enslaved people in the westernmost Confederate state of Texas were finally freed on June 19, 1865. Today, we celebrate Juneteenth. It was established as a federal holiday in 2021. It recognizes the ongoing fight for human rights and equality commemorated through family cookouts, faith services, musical performances, and storytelling. We do our best to bring communities together to share the continued fight for equality. Stick around after the game for our Friday Night fireworks powered by Xcel Energy with music honoring Juneteenth.

Saturday, June 20 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers, 6:37 p.m. - Game Show Night

Have you ever sat at home watching your favorite game show and thought, "I would be so good playing this game." Now is your chance. We're turning CHS Field into the Twin Cities' largest game show, so hands on your buzzers and get ready to blurt out the right answer during our Game Show Night. Our fans are the most entertaining and competitive people in the Twin Cities. Look no further than the people that agree to participate in our on-field promotions. Now they'll battle it out in games like Picture This where pieces of the photos become clearer and the first team to guess correctly wins. Or perhaps you've wondered what's on a kid's mind. Now you'll find out when we give you clues in "Say What?" Throw on your favorite, colorful, wild tropical shirt and come on down during our Treasure Island Saturday.

Sunday, June 21 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers, 2:07 p.m. - Father's Day As We Welcome Dwier Brown, Who Played John Kinsella, In Field Of Dreams With Pre-Game Catch On The Field Presented by Cub

"Hey Dad, wanna have a catch?" It's one of the more iconic lines from the classic movie, Field of Dreams. With the Saints playing in the MiLB at Field of Dreams game on Tuesday, August 11, we'll get you ready for this one-of-a-kind event. What better to celebrate Father's Day than with a pre-game catch on the field with this special day presented by Cub. A special ticket package can be purchased HERE that gives you the opportunity to meet Dwier Brown, who played John Kinsella, the father of Kevin Costner's character, Ray Kinsella, in the movie Field of Dreams. You'll get to throw a ball to him, take a photo, receive a "Wanna Have A Catch" t-shirt, and create a moment you won't soon forget. Grab your dad, bring your glove, and make some lasting memories on a day that will stand out for a long time. Following the game kids run the bases on a Cub Family Sunday.

Saints tickets continue to be a tremendous value. Tickets range in price from $5-$35. Friday home games with Post-Game Fireworks are an additional $3 per ticket. Post-Game Blaze Credit Union Fireworks Supershow on May 25 and Post-Game Fireworks Supershows (June 28 and September 13) are an additional $4 per ticket. Tickets purchased on the day of the game are an additional $2 per ticket. Children under the age of 12 and seniors 65 and older receive $1 off the admission price. Children under 2 who don't require a seat are free.

Saints Box Office hours on non-game days are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. On game days, the Box Office will open at 9 a.m., Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. on Sunday and will remain open until 15 minutes following each game. Tickets are always available at saintsbaseball.com.







International League Stories from June 15, 2026

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