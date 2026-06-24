Báez Homers in Memphis Game Two Loss at Jacksonville

Published on June 24, 2026 under International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game road trip with a 13-5 loss to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miami Marlins) on Wednesday afternoon at Vystar Ballpark.

Center fielder Joshua Báez smacked his International League-leading 26th home run of the season, a solo shot in the top of the seventh inning. The right-handed hitter went 2-for-4 with the homer, a walk and two runs scored in his first appearance in the series. Right fielder Matt Koperniak and shortstop Jeremy Rivas each added an RBI in the loss. Second baseman Noah Mendlinger walked four times and scored twice.

Starting pitcher Hunter Dobbins (4-1) earned his first Triple-A blemish in 2026. The right-handed pitcher allowed six runs (four earned) on even hits, walked three and struck out three over 4.0 innings pitched. Ryan Murphy tossed the only scoreless appearance of any Memphis pitcher with a third of an inning.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, June 30 to begin a six-game series against the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox) with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.







International League Stories from June 24, 2026

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