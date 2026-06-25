Stripers Overcome Early Deficit, Defeat Nashville 8-5

Published on June 24, 2026 under International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







NASHVILLE, Tennessee - The Gwinnett Stripers (1-1, 39-37) turned a 3-1 deficit into a 6-3 lead with a five-run sixth inning, then added insurance in the ninth to beat the Nashville Sounds (1-1, 44-33) 8-5 on Wednesday night at First Horizon Park. Aaron Schunk laced a pair of RBI doubles and Brewer Hicklen hit his team-leading 13th home run to help even the series at 1-1.

Decisive Plays: Trailing 3-1 entering the sixth, Gwinnett broke out for five runs on four hits to take a 6-3 lead. Schunk tied the game with an RBI double, Jose Azocar put the Stripers ahead with an RBI triple, and Adam Zebrowski added an RBI single in the big frame. The Sounds scored twice on bases-loaded walks in the eighth to trim it to 6-5. In the top of the ninth, Hicklen delivered insurance with a two-run home run (13) to left field to make it 8-5. Hayden Harris (S, 1) struck out the last four batters he faced over the eighth and ninth innings to finish the game.

Key Contributors: Schunk (2-for-5, 2 doubles, 2 RBIs) and Hicklen (1-for-5, homer, 3 RBIs) each had multi-RBI efforts for Gwinnett. Anderson Pilar (W, 3-1) pitched 2.2 scoreless, one-hit innings for the win in relief. Luis Lara went 1-for-2 with two runs and an RBI for Nashville.

Noteworthy: Jarvis (3 steals), DaShawn Keirsey Jr. (2 steals), Hicklen (1 steal), Azocar (1 steal), and Brett Wisely (1 steal) combined to go 8-for-8 in stolen base attempts, Gwinnett's most since setting a franchise record with 10 steals on April 7, 2026 (also against Nashville and catcher Jeferson Quero). Jarvis extended his on-base streak to 15 games. Cal Conley saw a seven-game hitting streak snapped (0-for-4).

Next Game (Thursday, June 25): Gwinnett Stripers at Nashville Sounds, 7:35 p.m. ET at First Horizon Park. Radio Broadcast: 7:20 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, July 7): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Memphis Redbirds, 6:35 p.m. ET at Gwinnett Field. It's 5-4-3 Tuesday, presented by Sahlen's Hot Dogs. Radio Broadcast: 6:20 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.







International League Stories from June 24, 2026

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