Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 24 at Charlotte

Published on June 24, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (1-0, 46-28) vs. Charlotte Knights (0-1, 42-34)

Wednesday - 7:04 p.m. ET - Truist Field - Charlotte, NC

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Chandler Champlain (5-1, 3.43) vs. RHP Mason Adams (1-0, 3.00)

KNIGHTED: In their 14th series opener and first game of the Triple-A second half, the Rochester Red Wings held off a furious comeback against the Charlotte Knights, winning by a score of 10-9...the Red Wings jumped out to a 10-2 lead, which included a seven-run seventh inning...11 men came to the plate, combining to log five RBI knocks in the frame...RF ANDREW PINCKNEY launched a three-run homer to get the scoring started in the second, and both SS SEAVER KING and 1B YOHANDY MORALES drove in a pair of runs in the win...Rochester looks to start the second half 2-0 in game two of their six-game set in Charlotte, sending RHP CHANDLER CHAMPLAIN to the mound against Knights RHP Mason Adams...

The Red Wings have now scored double-digit runs in four of their last seven games against Charlotte since the start of 2025...Rochester won four of the six games between the two teams a season ago, and now has a chance to win at least three games at Truist Field in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1996 & '97.

CHAMPLAIN PROBLEMS: Taking the mound tonight for his 11th start (14th app.) of the season will be RHP CHANDLER CHAMPLAIN ...the right-hander from California turned in his second-straight quality start his last time out on 6/18 vs. TOL, and team-leading fifth of the season...he allowed two earned on four hits across 6.0 full innings, striking out two and walking one in just 67 pitches...Champlain has turned in at least 5.0 innings while allowing three or fewer earned runs in eight of his last nine starts since 4/28...overall, Champlain leads all qualified Triple-A pitchers, and ranks sixth in full-season Minor League Baseball with a 0.99 WHIP...he also ranks second in Triple-A (19th in full-season MiLB) with a 3.43 ERA (25 ER/65.2 IP), and third (27th in full-season MiLB) with a .221 BAA...the last qualified Red Wings pitchers to finish the season with an ERA under 3.50 were both RHP Aaron Slegers (3.40) and LHP David Hurlbut (3.44) in 2017...the last pitcher to do so with a WHIP under 1.00 was RHP Kevin Slowey in 2007 (0.96).

PINCK-ING UP STEAM: RF ANDREW PINCKNEY got the scoring started in the top of the second inning last night, clubbing a three-run shot the other way to right-center field for his 10th of the season...he finished the contest 1-for-3 at the plate, while adding a walk and a second run scored...the Alabama native has now homered in back-to-back games and three of his last four dating back to Friday night against TOL, and has logged at least one hit in six-straight since 6/17...he is now one of four Red Wings with double digit homers this season, joining YOHANDY MORALES (16), TREY LIPSCOMB (13), and ABIMELEC ORTIZ (13)...in seven career games against Charlotte since the start of 2025, Pinckney is slugging .889 with five home runs and 13 RBI...he is one of eight Red Wings since at least 2004 to homer at least five times against a single team in fewer than 13 games played...

Pinckney went deep with runners on first and second, a situation where he carries a slash line of .467/.529/.800 with three XBH (HR, 2 2B) and seven RBI in 15 at-bats this year.

CROWN JEWEL: SS SEAVER KING was one of three Red Wings to turn in a multi-hit performance last night...the Wake Forest alum finished 2-for-5, with a pair of RBI and a run scored...he has now notched a hit in each of his last six games dating back to 6/17 vs. TOL, picking up 10 hits in 27 at-bats (.370) over that stretch, with three multi-hit games and seven RBI...among qualified Nationals full-season Minor Leaguers this season, King ranks second behind teammate YOHANDY MORALES (.319) in batting average (.317), total hits (79, behind Morales w/ 81), while coming in second in RBI (51) behind ABIMELEC ORTIZ (52)...he is also T-3rd with Morales in XBH (29), ranks fifth in SLG (.530) and OPS (.919), and sixth in OBP (.389)...

On the road between Double-A Harrisburg and Rochester this season, the 23-year-old ranks 20th among full-season MiLB hitters (min. 100 road AB) with a .341 batting average (44-for-129), while adding 15 XBH (4 HR, 2 3B, 9 2B), 30 RBI, and a .962 OPS.

YO-HANDINESS: 3B YOHANDY MORALES took part in a seven-run seventh-inning last night, connecting on an RBI double in the frame to extend the team's lead, 9-2...he finished the game 1-for-4 while adding a run and walk each...the Miami native has now tied his RBI total with Rochester last season (49) in 28 fewer games...he currently leads all Red Wings in batting average (.319), home runs (16), OPS (.951), total hits (81), runs scored (54), total bases (142) and OBP (.392)...the former Nationals' second-round pick ranks sixth in the International League in batting average and fourth in both total runs and OPS...

In 38 games following a win this season, Morales holds a slash line of .338/.387/.550, with 16 XBH (8 HR, 8 2B) and 28 RBI.

THIS DAY IN RED WINGS HISTORY...1919: On this day 107 years ago, GEORGE KELLY delivered the one, and only, four-home run performance by a single player in Red Wings franchise history...playing for the then Rochester Hustlers (or Colts, in some newspapers), the future Hall-of-Fame infielder for the New York Giants known as "High Pockets" went 5-for-6 with four long balls, a double, and a whopping nine RBI against Reading, which alone stood as the franchise record for 28 years until Harold Rice drove in the same number on 5/10/1947.







International League Stories from June 24, 2026

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