Jumbo Shrimp Blow out Memphis 13-5

Published on June 24, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Kemp Alderman's three-run home run powered the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to a 13-5 win over the Memphis Redbirds Wednesday afternoon at VyStar Ballpark.

Jacksonville (43-33, 1-1) wasted no time, taking a lead in the bottom of the first. Andrew Pintar and Kemp Alderman began the frame with consecutive walks. Rece Hinds reached on a fielder's choice and Graham Pauley drove in Pintar with a sacrifice fly. In the ensuing at-bat, Johnny Olmstead reached on an error, scoring Alderman from third giving Jacksonville a 2-0 advantage.

The Shrimp padded their lead in the second. Ethan O'Donnell and Garret Forrester reached on consecutive singles. Pintar was hit by a pitch, loading the bases and Alderman drove in a pair with a base hit for a 4-0 cushion. Pintar advanced to third on the single and scored Jacksonville's fifth run two batters later on a sac fly from Pauley.

Matthew Etzel began the third frame with a triple and scored on a single from O'Donnell, putting the Jumbo Shrimp ahead 6-0.

Memphis (48-29, 1-1) started to climb back in the fourth inning. Noah Mendlinger walked with one out and went to third on an error. Two batters later, Jeremy Rivas singled home Mendlinger cutting the deficit to 6-1.

The Redbirds drew closer in the fifth. Joshua Báez walked with one out and went to second on a base knock from Yohel Pozo. Mendlinger walked loading the bases and an error scored Báez and Pozo cutting the deficit to 6-3. With runners at the corners, Matt Koperniak singled home Mendlinger, making it a two-run game.

Jacksonville increased their lead in the bottom of the fifth. Etzel led off with a walk and went to second on a base hit from Jared Serna. A sacrifice but coupled with a sac fly, plated Etzel giving the Jumbo Shrimp a four-run cushion once again.

After a scoreless sixth, the Redbirds responded in the top of the seventh. Báez (26) led off the frame with a solo homer making the score 7-5.

The Jumbo Shrimp put the nail in the coffin with a five-run bottom of the seventh. Etzel walked with one out and Serna singled. A walk, coupled with a sac fly drove in Etzel pushing the lead to 8-5. Pintar drove in Serna with a base hit, increasing the lead to 9-5. Alderman (11) followed with a three-run blast blowing the game open, 12-5.

Jacksonville's final tally came in the bottom of the eighth. Pauley doubled and scored two batters later on a single from Serna.

The Jumbo Shrimp and the Redbirds continue their series in Thursday's 7:05 p.m. contest. Memphis will hand the ball to Brycen Mautz (0-2, 2.45 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 & ESPN690.com.

Gates open at 6:00 tomorrow for Coors Light Thirsty Thursday. Thursday home games are the best happy hour on the First Coast. Fans can purchase $2 (16-oz. drafts) and $3 (24-oz. drafts) at various locations throughout the ballpark.







International League Stories from June 24, 2026

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