WooSox Game Information

Published on June 24, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







Game time is 6:45 pm and is live on NESN+. Thank you.

JUNE 24th TOLEDO (1-0)/(35-40) at WORCESTER (0-1)/(36-36) 6:45 pm

Toledo Mud Hens RHP Dylan File (4-4, 5.79) vs. Worcester Red Sox LHP Raymond Burgos (1-4, 7.24)

Game 2 - The Worcester Red Sox play game two of their series vs. Toledo and of their second half when they host the Mud Hens (AAA-Detroit) again tonight at Polar Park in the second of their 6-game set at 6:45 pm. The WooSox fell to 0-1 in the 2nd half (and back to .500 at 36-36 overall on the year) after last night's 4-1 setback to the Hens in the series and second half opener. Tonight's game will be televised live on NESN+ and can be heard on NASH 98.9 FM & The Pike 100.1 FM.

Hosting Hens - This 6-game set vs. Toledo will feature three more night games at 6:45 pm (tonight - Friday) and then usual Polar Park weekend start times of 4:05 pm on Saturday and 1:05 pm on Sunday. The WooSox and Mud Hens are meeting this week/weekend for their only series against each other this season.

Trying to Turn the Beat Around - Worcester has lost 4 of 5 and 8 of their last 11 games following a 4-game winning streak from June 4-9.

The probable pitching match-ups for the remainder of the series vs. the Toledo Mud Hens at Polar Park this week/weekend:

Thur. 6:45 pm NESN+ RHP Sawyer Gipson-Long (2-3, 4.47) vs. RHP Brayan Bello (0-0, 5.19)

Fri. 6:45 pm NESN+ (tape delay) TBD vs. TBD

Sat 4:05 pm NESN RHP Ty Madded (2-0, 3.86) vs. RHP Jack Anderson (2-3, 4.59)

Sun. 1:05 pm NESN RHP Troy Watson (3-2, 3.19) vs. LHP Patrick Sandoval (0-2, 5.40)

Warm & Hot Sox -

Vinny Capra Has hit in 11 of his last 13 games (18-for-54, .333) with 3 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 6 RBI, 8 runs. Has a .308 batting average in 33 road games (37-for-120) with a team-high 18 RBI in away games.

Allan Castro Last 19 games is 24-for-73, .329.

Tsung-Che Cheng Has hit in 8 of his last 10 games (13-for-37, .351) with 2 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR, 2 RBI. Last 18 games is 21-for-64, .328.

Jason Delay Has hit in 5 of his last 6 games (7-for-23, .304) with 2 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 10 RBI.

Nathan Hickey Hit in 5 of his last 7 games (8-for-25, .320) with 2 2B, 1 HR, 3 RBI.

Tyler McDonough Has a 5-game hitting streak (7-for-17) with 1 2B, 2 HR, 4 RBI.

Mikey Romero Has hit in 6 of his last 8 games (9-for-32, .281) and has also hit in 10 of his last 14 games (16-for-51, .314) with 2 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR & 5 RBI.

Matt Thaiss Hit in 3 of his last 4 games (6-for-15) with 1 2B, 1 3B, 4 RBI.

Braiden Ward Has reached base safely in 31 of his last 35 starts. Has 29 straight steals without being caught and leads the league with 32 SB. Has been hit by pitch 16 times in his 50 games played to lead the league. Those 16 HBP are already an all-time WooSox record. The Pawtucket Red Sox record for Most HBP in a season is 20 set by David Eckstein in 2000. Ward leads the WooSox with .299 batting average at home in 22 games (23-for-77) with 20 SB.

Jack Anderson Last 5 starts - 22.2 IP, 12 H, 6 R, 23 SO.

Osvaldo Berrios In his 4 relief appearances and 2 starts with WooSox - 12 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 12 SO.

Alec Gamboa Last 6 games (5 RA & 1 GS) has allowed 2 runs in 17 innings - 17 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 15 SO.

Wyatt Olds Last 10 relief appearances - 11 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 19 SO.

WooSox Promotions during this homestand at Polar Park this week/weekend vs. the Toledo Mud Hens (AAA-Detroit)

Tonight, 6:45 pm First Responder Wednesday, presented by National Grid, when first responders receive four free general admission tickets; and Maynard & Oxford Town Takeover.

Thursday, 6:45 pm Deuces Wild every Thursday Summer evening home game starting on where fans can purchase $2 Hot Dogs (Coney Island and Hebrew Nationals), $2 12-ounce drafts of Coors Light and Masshole Light Lager, and $2 bottles of Polar water (the beverage deals run for seven days); Caribbean Heritage Night; and Auburn Town Takeover, presented by Altus Dental.

Friday, 6:45 pm Tricorner Hat Giveaway for first 5,000 fans compliments of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care; Shades of Summer Baseball, presented by GOODR; Charlton Town Takeover; and Heartland/Yacht Rock UniBank Fireworks.

Saturday, 4:05 pm WooSox Free Youth Clinic from 10-11 am, presented by Rob Levine Law; UniBank Women in Sports Day featuring acclaimed author Jane Leavy with former Major League pitcher Rich Hill from 12:30 - 2:00 pm in DCU Club; Debut of the Worcester Kelley Squares alternate identity; Best Buddies Day, presented by Teddie Peanut Butter; Sunset Catch on the Field (post-game, weather permitting); and Scout Sleepover, presented by Convenient MD (also post-game, weather permitting).

Sunday, 1:05 pm Jewish Heritage Day; Kids (of all ages) Run the Bases post-game.

WooSox Tickets Tickets for all WooSox games are on sale at woosox.com, by calling 508-500-8888, or at the Polar Park Ticket Office.







International League Stories from June 24, 2026

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