Gwinnett Stripers' July 25 "Christmas in July" Game to Air Live on Atlanta News First
Published on June 24, 2026 under International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - The Gwinnett Stripers are teaming up with Gray Media to air the Stripers' Saturday, July 25 game live on Atlanta News First. The broadcast begins at 6:00 p.m. as the Stripers host the Iowa Cubs for "Christmas in July" at Gwinnett Field.
The historic broadcast marks the first time a Gwinnett Stripers game will air live on Atlanta News First (ANF), the only locally-owned, independent broadcast news station in Atlanta. The Stripers have aired select home games on ANF's sister station, Peachtree Sports Network, since 2024.
Dave Lezotte, the "voice of the Stripers" on radio and TV since 2021, and broadcast associate Brady Penn will have the call of the action.
The Stripers will host a sign-making station during the game where fans can create family-appropriate signs supporting the Stripers for a chance to be shown on the TV broadcast.
First pitch is 6:05 p.m., and tickets are on sale now at GoStripers.com.
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