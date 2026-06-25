Hens Keep Rolling in Worcester

Published on June 24, 2026 under International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







In Game Two of the series, the Toledo Mud Hens and Worcester WooSox went head-to-head, where the Mud Hens earned a 5-4 win.

The WooSox didn't want to repeat yesterday's result of leaving runners in scoring position, so they wasted no time getting to work in the 1st inning. Braiden Ward reached on a walk and then stole second. Vinny Capra followed with a walk of his own to put runners on first and second. Matt Thaiss opened the scoring with a ground ball single into right field that brought Ward home. Allan Castro followed with an eight-pitch at-bat that ended in a sharp line drive to right field, scoring both baserunners and quickly putting Worcester ahead 3-0.

Toledo began to chip away in the top of the 2nd. John Peck launched his first Triple-A home run over the right field wall to put the Hens on the board and cut the deficit to 3-1.

The bottom of the 3rd started rough for Toledo. Matt Thaiss reached after being hit by a pitch, then Andrew Knizner followed with a line drive single into right field. With runners on first and second, Castro grounded into a force out to third base. Toledo looked to turn a double play, but an overthrow at first by shortstop John Peck allowed Thaiss to score. After 3 innings, Worcester led 4-1.

The Hens didn't get discouraged and immediately worked their way back into the game in the top of the 4th. Eduardo Valencia and Gage Workman earned back-to-back walks to get things started. John Peck stayed hot and picked up his second hit of the night with a lined RBI double into center field, scoring Valencia. Fellow Triple-A newcomer Brett Callahan followed with an RBI ground ball single that brought Workman home. Toledo tied things moments later when Peck scored on a throwing error by the second baseman, making it 4-4.

Toledo kept the momentum rolling in the top of the 5th. Corey Julks led off the inning with his 13th home run of the season, giving the Hens their first lead of the night at 5-4.

From there, Toledo quietly took control. The bullpen stepped into a situation that wasn't originally planned and locked things down defensively. The Hens stayed within striking distance early, capitalized when opportunities appeared, and protected the lead the rest of the way.

With the win, Toledo opened the second half of the season with two straight victories. They'll return to Worcester tomorrow night for Game Three, with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m.

Notables:

John Peck

2-3 (HR, 2B, 2RBI, 2R)

Tyler Mattison

W, 2.0 IP (3 K)







International League Stories from June 24, 2026

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