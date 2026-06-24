Keys Homers Twice in Loss to Iowa

Published on June 24, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







DES MOINES, IA - Sean Keys recorded his first multi-home run game for the Buffalo Bisons, but it was not enough in the team's 18-11 loss to the Iowa Cubs on Wednesday afternoon at Principal Park.

Keys hit two homers that generated two runs apiece in the top of the sixth and seventh innings. Jonatan Clase also had a multi-hit game, as he had a two-run homer in the first. Clase also finished with a single and collected three RBI in three at-bats.

The Bisons took the lead early to start the game. In the first inning, Clase smoked a two-run homer to right field.

Owen Miller helped the Cubs tie the game up 2-2 in the bottom of the second. On a full count and a nine-pitch at-bat, Miller drilled a two-run homer just over the wall to right field.

Iowa snatched the lead from Buffalo in the third inning. Moisés Ballesteros singled to right-center field, driving in Brett Bateman from second base. Jonathan Long added another run after grounding out into a double play, giving the Cubs a 4-2 lead.

The Cubs added more insurance in the fourth. Ben Cowles launched a double to left field, driving in James Triantos from second base. Cowles then scored on a double from Bateman to right-center field, giving Iowa a 6-2 lead.

Clase cut the lead in half for the Bisons in the top of the fifth inning. He hit a sac-fly to right field, driving in Carlos Mendoza.

Iowa responded in the bottom of the inning thanks to Miller. He hit an RBI double to left-center field, giving the Cubs a 7-3 advantage. Triantos then hit a sac-fly to left field to score Kevin Alcántara. Bateman allowed Christian Bethancourt to score on a single that dropped to center field to put Iowa up 9-3 with two outs.

The Cubs continued to pour it on as Ballesteros walked with the bases loaded, sending Bateman across home plate. Long then walked as well to give Iowa an 11-3 lead. Alcantra went on to give Iowa a double-digit lead with a grand slam that just went over the right field wall. Triantos also picked up a two-run homer to center field, giving Iowa a 17-3 advantage.

Sean Keys trimmed the Cubs' lead to 17-5 for Buffalo in the top of the sixth. Keys smashed a two-run homer to right-center field.

Iowa stretched the deficit in the bottom of the inning. Ballesteros grounded into a double play, allowing Bateman to cross home plate.

Keys picked up his second two-run homer of the game with two outs in the top of the seventh. He launched the ball to center field to give the Cubs only an 18-7 lead. With the bases loaded, Rafael Lantigua singled to Cowles at shortstop, driving in C.J. Stubbs from third base. Right after Lantigua's single, Jay Harry then hit an RBI single to Cowles to make it an 18-9 game.

The Bisons attempted to mount a late comeback in the ninth inning. Stubbs blasted a homer to center field to cut the deficit to eight. The homer gave Stubbs his 10th RBI of the season. Harry then grounded out to Cowles, allowing Josh Rivera to score, giving Iowa only an 18-11 lead. However, Clase flied out to center field to seal the win for the Cubs.

Buffalo and Iowa are scheduled for a 7:45 p.m. pitch on Thursday at Principal Park. The series is tied 1-1. Josh Fleming will be the starting pitcher for the Bisons. Pregame coverage on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com begins broadcast coverage at 7:25 p.m.







International League Stories from June 24, 2026

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