Statement from the Memphis Redbirds

Published on June 24, 2026 under International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







The Memphis Redbirds are grateful to the Memphis City Council and City leadership for recognizing the importance of AutoZone Park and approving funding yesterday as a first step towards preserving a public asset that has served as a cornerstone of downtown Memphis for more than 25 years.

As we have consistently stated, yesterday's action is not a comprehensive modernization plan for AutoZone Park.

After more than two decades with limited capital investment, the ballpark requires significant long-term reinvestment to meet the expectations of fans, visitors and the Memphis community. Modernizing AutoZone Park will require substantial upgrades to fan amenities, seating, concourses, restrooms, concessions, technology and social gathering spaces that define today's premier sports and entertainment venues.

Facilities of similar age across professional sports have required investments well into the nine figures to achieve this level of transformation. AutoZone Park is no different. Memphis deserves a ballpark that reflects the importance of its role in downtown, serves as a year-round community asset and receives the same long-term commitment that other major sports and entertainment facilities have received.

For more than a quarter century, AutoZone Park has generated economic activity, supported local businesses, hosted community events and provided affordable family entertainment for hundreds of thousands of Memphians.

Yesterday's funding is an important and appreciated first step and we look forward to continuing discussions with City leaders about a comprehensive vision and broader investment strategy for the ballpark's future.







International League Stories from June 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.