Bulls Return to the DBAP for an Exciting Three-Game Homestand against the Charlotte Knights, July 17-19

Published on July 15, 2026 under International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







The Durham Bulls return to Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Friday, July 17 for a three-game homestand against the Charlotte Knights. The weekend series runs through Sunday, July 19 and features fireworks on Friday and Saturday night, Margaritaville Night, the return of Champ the Bat Dog, the debut of the 2026 Bull Sharks identity, and a special Community Hero Game.

Friday, July 17 vs. Charlotte Knights

First Pitch: 6:45 p.m.

Gates Open: 5:30 p.m.

Promotion: Margaritaville Night

Game Highlights: Escape to paradise as the DBAP transforms into an island getaway for Margaritaville Night, presented by Jewelsmith. Fans are encouraged to break out their tropical shirts and enjoy a relaxing evening of Bulls baseball with island-themed entertainment throughout the night. Following the game, stick around for Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioMérieux.

Saturday, July 18 vs. Charlotte Knights

First Pitch: 6:45 p.m.

Gates Open: 5:30 p.m.

Promotion: Bull Sharks Night

Game Highlights: The Bulls take the field as the Bull Sharks for one of the most anticipated identity nights of the season. Fans can cheer on the team in their special Bull Sharks uniforms and celebrate the return of Champ the Bat Dog, younger brother of fan favorite Ripken the Bat Dog, presented by Spruce Weed & Grass Killer. The excitement continues after the final out with Saturday Night Fireworks.

Sunday, July 19 vs. Charlotte Knights

First Pitch: 5:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 4:00 p.m.

Promotion: Community Hero Game

Game Highlights: The Durham Bulls and T-Mobile proudly recognize local first responders, military members, healthcare workers, educators, and community champions who make a difference every day during the Community Hero Game. Heroes from across the region will be recognized throughout the evening with special on-field and videoboard features. Following the game, kids are invited to run the bases during Kids Run the Bases presented by Lane & Associates Family Dentistry, weather and field conditions permitting.

Additional Homestand Notes

2026 Season Tickets & Mini Plans:

Fans can lock in their spot at the DBAP all season long with 2026 season tickets and mini plans. Ticket members enjoy priority seating, exclusive events, and additional benefits throughout the season. For more information, visit DurhamBulls.com or contact the Bulls ticket office.

Ballpark Entry & Mobile Tickets:

Fans are encouraged to use mobile ticketing for quick and easy entry into DBAP. Please have tickets downloaded prior to arrival to help ensure a smooth entry experience.

Family Fun at the DBAP:

The Durham Bulls continue to offer one of Minor League Baseball's premier family experiences with Wool E. Bull appearances, interactive entertainment, theme nights, and Kids Run the Bases on Sundays.

Concessions & Ballpark Favorites:

From classic ballpark favorites to local flavors, fans can enjoy a wide variety of food and beverage options throughout the stadium while taking in a full weekend of Bulls baseball.

Theme Nights & Promotions:

This weekend's homestand features Margaritaville Night, Friday Night Fireworks, Bull Sharks Night, Champ the Bat Dog, Saturday Night Fireworks, Community Hero Game, and Kids Run the Bases.

Merchandise & Retail:

Visit the Bulls Team Store to shop the latest Durham Bulls and Bull Sharks merchandise, including exclusive apparel, hats, collectibles, and more.

Parking & Arrival:

Fans are encouraged to arrive early each day to enjoy pregame entertainment, special recognitions, and everything happening around the ballpark before first pitch.







International League Stories from July 15, 2026

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