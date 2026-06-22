Promise Ring: Saints to Give Away First Part of Championship Ring on September 12, Second Half When One of Historic Four Wins a Title

Published on June 22, 2026 under International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - Minnesota sports fans are some of the most diehard in the country. They live and die with every pitch, touchdown, three-point shot and one-timer. They show up in droves to support their favorite team. It's a state that supports six men's and women's teams in the highest professional leagues, a major University, and a Minor League Baseball team just to name a few. The Minnesota Lynx and Minnesota Frost have given the state something to celebrate, that sweet taste of the ultimate championship moment. But fans growing up rooting for the four teams that have been around the longest are craving their championship moment. The St. Paul Saints want to give those fans a small piece of that title winning feeling, with more to come in the hopefully not too distant future.

On Saturday, September 12, Fan Appreciation Day, the Saints will give out a replica championship ring band and setting to the first 250 fans in attendance. Those that want to guarantee the giveaway can purchase a ticket package, through June 30, that includes an outfield reserved seat and the replica championship ring band and setting for $35. Fans can click HERE to purchase the package.

The top of the ring will say, "Insert Minnesota Championship Here" and can be removed and replaced with the championship portion of the ring when one of the historic four wins a title. Encircling that portion of the ring are 22 rhinestones 1.5 mm in diameter, 11 curved around the top and 11 curved around the bottom, representing the 22 times the four Minnesota teams have advanced to the next round. On the left and right side on the top of the ring are four rhinestones, two on either side, 2.0 mm in diameter, in the primary color of the historic four Minnesota teams. On the outside of the ring will be 26 rhinestones, 1.5 mm in diameter with 13 on each side, representing the year in which we are collectively coming together to celebrate a future championship. Below the rhinestones on one side of the ring will be the state of Minnesota and on the other is the Star of the North. The Star of the North represents the North Star all of us are chasing in hopes of a championship along with the stars (both the team and players) that have left us to pursue a title elsewhere. Engraved on the inside band is the phrase "35 years and waiting."

No championship celebration is complete without spraying champagne on each other. The Saints will hand out mini bottles of champagne and between a designated inning a wild celebration will ensue as Minnesota sports fans pop the bubbly and spray it all over each other, in preparation for the big moment.

What's a celebration without a parade? The Saints will begin the night by inviting all the teams in the area that have won a recent title, from Little League and youth leagues, all the way up through college, along with the amazing women that have claimed a professional title.

This is a night we've all dreamt about, but we ask all fans to celebrate responsibly. No climbing up light poles. No burning of couches. No turning over cars. CHS Field will be place to be on September 12, so come get the first part of your championship ring. It will be up to the core four to do their job, so we can come back at a date to be determined for the next celebration.

The Saints take on the Syracuse Mets (New York Mets) on Saturday, September 12. Tickets range in price from $5-$35 and the box office is open Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m., Saturday, 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., or can be purchased anytime at saintsbaseball.com.







International League Stories from June 22, 2026

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