Storm Chasers Players and Front Office Staff to Participate in 6th Annual "Chasers Community Week" in Partnership with Chick-Fil-A Bellevue

Published on July 21, 2026 under International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers' 6th annual "Chasers Community Week" Presented by Chick-Fil-A Bellevue kicks off on Monday, July 27. Storm Chasers players and front office staff members will volunteer throughout the Omaha metro community from July 27 to August 2, during the team's homestand against the St. Paul Saints.

"Baseball is not just a game, but it is American history. From cornfields to major cities, the game defines American Dreams," says Tom Deall, Chick-Fil-A Bellevue Restaurant Operator. "We are the sponsors of the Storm Chasers in the Community to stand with and for our country, yesterday, today and many tomorrows."

"Chasers Community Week is the week we all look forward to as it is central to all the things we do in Sarpy County and the metro area," said Storm Chasers President and General Manager Martie Cordaro. "We appreciate partnering with the Kansas City Royals and Chick-fil-A on these meaningful events."

Details for each day of "Chasers Community Week" can be found below, which includes players and staff visiting Children's Nebraska, as well as participating in a wiffle ball game with kids at the KROC Center. Additionally, front office members will help make homemade meals for families staying at the Ronald McDonald House and Hope Lodge while also volunteering at the RAD Skills Camp.

Planned Events for "Chasers Community Week"

Monday, July 27 - Storm Chasers front office staff will volunteer with Ronald McDonald House Charities in Omaha as part of their Meals to Heal program to make a homemade meal for families staying at the RMHC. Ronald McDonald House Charities aim to improve the health and well-being of sick children by giving access to care, reducing financial burden and giving support to keep families together.

Tuesday, July 28 - Werner Park will host letter writing for College Possible students looking to become first-generation college students. College Possible aims to make college admission and success possible for students of low-income backgrounds through coaching and support.

Wednesday, July 29 - Storm Chasers players' wives and girlfriends will lead front office members in helping to make a homemade meal for families and individuals staying at the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge in Omaha, a place where cancer patients and their caregivers can stay while fighting the battle.

Thursday, July 30 - Storm Chasers players and front office staff will be visiting Children's Nebraska for a meet and greet with the patients, making crafts and playing games.

Friday, July 31 - Kids participating in summer camps will play a game of wiffle ball at the Salvation Army Kroc Center in Omaha with Storm Chasers players and front office members, along with team members from Chick-Fil-A Bellevue.

Saturday, August 1

Players and front office staff from the Storm Chasers, along with staff from the Royals Amateur Development System, will work the Black Police Officers Association of Omaha to lead camp for under-served children in the Omaha community to learn basic baseball skills

During the Storm Chasers game against the St. Paul Saints, there will be a raffle for "Players' Favorite Things" packages, put together by Storm Chasers players' wives and girlfriends, along with Stormy, with proceeds benefitting American Red Cross to help earthquake victims in Venezuela.

Sunday, August 2 - Storm Chasers front office staff and players will help create birthday packages for kids in foster care with Project Surprise Party, a non-profit whose mission is to bring joy to children through a simple gift of birthday presents and an experience of their own.

The Storm Chasers will return to Werner Park for a six-game homestand starting on Tuesday, August 18 against the Rochester Red Wings. First pitch of the series opener is scheduled for 6:35 P.M. CT that evening.







International League Stories from July 21, 2026

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