Bisons Surrender Ninth Inning Lead in Loss to Rochester

Published on July 21, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







BUFFALO, NY - The Buffalo Bisons were unable to hold onto a ninth inning lead in a 7-3 loss to the Rochester Red Wings on Tuesday evening at Sahlen Field.

The Bisons pitching staff retired sixteen consecutive batters from the end of the third inning through the start of the eighth. They earned a total of ten strikeouts. In a three-hit game, Josh Kasevich extended his hitting streak to eight straight games.

Buffalo got on the board first in the bottom of the first inning. Charles McAdoo hit an RBI single that scored Ismael Munguia, and Jay Harry followed with an RBI single that brought home Josh Kasevich to give the Bisons an early 2-0 lead.

Bisons starting pitcher Simeon Woods Richardson worked three scoreless innings, striking out five.

Javen Coleman retired the side in the top of the fourth inning for Buffalo, striking out one.

Buffalo extended their lead to 3-0 in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI groundout by Carlos Mendoza that scored Davis Schneider.

Adam Macko retired the side in the fifth and sixth innings for Buffalo, striking out three.

Rochester cut into the deficit in the top of the eighth on an RBI double by Abimelec Ortiz that scored Christian Franklin, making it a 3-1 game.

Rochester took the lead in the top of the ninth inning. Maxwell Romero Jr. hit a two-run RBI single that scored Trey Lipscomb and Joey Wiemer. Ortiz followed with a two-run RBI double that brought home Phillip Glasser and Romero Jr. Brady House capped off the clutch six-run inning with a two-run RBI double that scored Franklin and Ortiz to give the Red Wings a 7-3 lead.

Buffalo and Rochester are scheduled for a 1:05 p.m. first pitch on Wednesday afternoon at Sahlen Field. Three-time Cy Young award winner Max Scherzer is slated to start on the mound for the Bisons in a rehab assignment. Pregame coverage on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com begin at 12:45 p.m.







International League Stories from July 21, 2026

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