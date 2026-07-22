Six Errors Cost Mets in 13-5 Loss to RailRiders

Published on July 21, 2026 under International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release









Syracuse Mets outfielder Nick Morabito

(Syracuse Mets) Syracuse Mets outfielder Nick Morabito(Syracuse Mets)

Moosic, PA - The Syracuse Mets committed six errors in Tuesday night's series opener as the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders pulled away for a 13-5 victory at PNC Field.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (14-6, 51-43) opened the scoring with two runs in the bottom of the first inning. J.C. Escarra walked and Marco Luciano singled before Yanquiel Fernández doubled to right field, scoring Escarra. Oswaldo Cabrera followed with a sacrifice fly that brought home Luciano and gave the RailRiders a 2-0 lead.

The RailRiders added a run in the third. Escarra doubled and moved to third on Luciano's single before Cabrera walked to load the bases. Tyler Hardman then reached on a throwing error by shortstop Vidal Bruján, allowing Escarra to score, extending the lead to 3-0.

Another Syracuse error helped Scranton/Wilkes-Barre score in the fourth. Kenedy Corona reached on an infield single and advanced around the bases on throwing errors by third baseman Christian Arroyo and right fielder MJ Melendez, eventually scoring to make it 4-0.

Syracuse (9-12, 47-49) answered with three runs in the top of the fifth. Nick Morabito singled and Ji Hwan Bae walked before Ben Rortvedt lined an RBI single to left field. Vidal Bruján followed with an RBI single to center that scored Bae. Ronny Mauricio walked to load the bases, and Melendez drew another walk to force home Rortvedt, cutting the deficit to 4-3.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre responded with four runs in the sixth. Ernesto Martinez Jr. led off the inning with a solo home run to center field. Corona then walked and scored when Duke Ellis reached on a bunt single and throwing error by pitcher Jonathan Pintaro. George Lombard Jr. followed with an RBI single that brought home Ellis. After another Pintaro throwing error on a pickoff attempt moved Lombard into scoring position, he crossed the plate on a wild pitch to give the RailRiders an 8-3 advantage.

The Mets scored twice in the eighth. Melendez walked and Christopher Morel doubled before Ryan Clifford drew another walk to load the bases. Morabito singled home Melendez, and Bae followed with an RBI single that scored Morel and cut the deficit to 8-5.

The RailRiders put the game away with five runs in the bottom of the eighth. Corona and Ellis walked before Lombard singled home Corona, with a throwing error by Arroyo allowing the runners to advance. Escarra followed with an RBI single, and Luciano doubled home Lombard. Fernández brought home Escarra with a groundout before Hardman's sacrifice fly scored Luciano for the final 13-5 margin.

The six errors tied for the most errors committed by Syracuse in a game since 1969.

On the mound, Jack Wenninger started for Syracuse and allowed three runs, two earned, on five hits over three innings. He walked two and struck out two. Ofreidy Gómez recorded three outs allowing an unearned run. Nate Lavender followed with one and one-third innings, allowing one run on one hit with one walk and one strikeout. Jonathan Pintaro was charged with three runs on two hits and one walk while recording one out. Dylan Ross retired one batter to end the sixth inning. Jefry Yan worked a scoreless seventh but Joey Gerber then allowed five earned runs in the eighth. Matt Seelinger recorded all three outs in the eighth without allowing a run of his own.

The Mets and RailRiders continue their series on Wednesday night at PNC Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

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International League Stories from July 21, 2026

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