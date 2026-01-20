Sioux City Bandits Welcome Respected Coach and Community Leader Josh "Coach Res" Resignalo

Published on January 20, 2026 under National Arena League (NAL)

Coach Josh Resignalo with the Carolina Cobras

The Sioux City Bandits have added a highly respected leader and proven winner to their organization with the hiring of Josh "Coach Res" Resignalo as an Assistant Coach and a contributor to the organization's community partnerships and outreach efforts.

The 2026 season will mark Resignalo's 20th year in professional Indoor/Arena football as a player and coach, as well as his 6th season coaching in the National Arena League (NAL). Over two decades in the game, Resignalo has built a reputation as a championship-caliber coach, elite recruiter, and respected leader both on and off the field.

Resignalo joins Sioux City following two seasons with the Wheeling Miners, where he helped lead the organization to a 2024 championship. Throughout his professional career, he has been part of multiple championship appearances, coached numerous All-League players, and earned recognition league-wide as a high-level player evaluator, recruiter, and player developer.

"The Sioux City Bandits are one of the gold standards of Indoor Football, and it's an honor to join an organization with this level of tradition and community pride. I want to sincerely thank HC Erv Strohbeen and Owner Don Belson for the opportunity and for making this possible. I'm excited to get to work with Coach Erv and his staff, contribute both on and off the field, and help grow the Bandits brand throughout Sioux City. 2026 is going to be an exciting season, and I'm ready to get to work for the fans, the players, and this great community," said Resignalo.

In addition to his professional experience, Resignalo brings 17 seasons of high school coaching experience in North Carolina, serving primarily as an Offensive Coordinator. At the high school level, he has been instrumental in program building, quarterback development, offensive system implementation, and mentoring young athletes, further strengthening his reputation as a teacher of the game and a leader invested in long-term development.

Beyond the field, Resignalo is widely known for his commitment to community involvement. Throughout his career, he has been actively engaged in community partnerships, youth initiatives, and outreach efforts, believing that strong football organizations are built through meaningful connections with the communities they represent.

With a career defined by longevity, leadership, and impact, Resignalo now joins one of the most storied organizations in Indoor Football, ready to contribute on the field as an assistant coach while helping strengthen the Bandits' connection to the Sioux City community.

