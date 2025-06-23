Inaugural Tri-State Siouxtacular Card Show June 27-29th

June 23, 2025 - National Arena League (NAL)

Sioux City Bandits News Release







Sioux City, IA - Sioux City is about to become the epicenter for sports card and memorabilia collectors across the Midwest as the inaugural Tri-State Siouxtacular Card Show comes to the Sioux City Convention Center, June 27-29, 2025.

Answering years of demand from local collectors, Siouxland Sports LLC is proud to launch this large-scale, three-day event featuring 150 vendor tables and dealers traveling in from across the region-including Minneapolis, Kansas City, Omaha, Lincoln, and Mesa, Arizona.

With an expected attendance of over 1,000 collectors, fans, and hobbyists, the Siouxtacular is set to generate a meaningful economic boost for Downtown Sioux City, benefiting area hotels, restaurants, and small businesses.

One of the show's major highlights will be its star-studded autograph lineup, featuring top-tier athletes from the collegiate and professional ranks:

- Luka Garza - College basketball icon, current Minnesota Timberwolves forward

- Desmond King - Former All-American, NFL All-Pro defensive back

- Kennedy Blades - Olympic Silver Medalist, NCAA Wrestling National Champion

- Alexis Markowski - Nebraska Basketball standout, WNBA prospect

- Kylie Feuerbach - Iowa Women's Basketball

- Taylor McCabe - Iowa Women's Basketball

- Damond Powell - Former Iowa Hawkeye, Sioux City Bandits Offensive Rookie of the Year

"This is more than just a card show," said event co-founder Brett Funke. "It's a celebration of the hobby, the athletes we love, and the passionate collectors who keep it alive. We're building something that we hope becomes a staple in Siouxland for years to come." The Tri-State Siouxtacular aims to create a vibrant, family-friendly atmosphere that bridges generations of collectors, from longtime hobbyists to kids just getting started. Plans are already underway to make this an annual event starting in 2026.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: TriStateSiouxtacular.com Page 2







National Arena League Stories from June 23, 2025

Inaugural Tri-State Siouxtacular Card Show June 27-29th - Sioux City Bandits

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.