Sioux City Bandits to Reintroduce Dance Team for 2025 Season

September 25, 2024 - National Arena League (NAL)

Sioux City Bandits News Release







The Sioux City Bandits organization is excited to announce the return/recreation of its dance team for the 2025 season.

"We are thrilled to bring back a dance team for the upcoming season," said Brett Funke, President of the Sioux City Bandits. "Not only does the dance team add an energetic and dynamic element to our game-day experience, but it also serves as an extension of our organization's community outreach. Our dancers will be actively involved in the Siouxland area, participating in youth programs, making appearances at local events, and engaging with fans both in person and online. The dance team has always been an integral part of the Sioux City Bandits, and we couldn't be more excited to reintroduce it in 2025."

Funke also announced the appointment of Mollie Van Otterloo as the Dance Team Director. "We are delighted to have Mollie lead our new dance team. With her vast experience as a coach, instructor, and judge, Mollie is the perfect fit to build a dynamic and entertaining squad that our fans will be proud of. She will oversee auditions, recruit dancers, and create a vibrant and engaging performance group."

Details about dance team auditions, naming, and how to get involved will be shared soon.

The Sioux City Bandits Dance Team is proudly sponsored by FreedomWear Dance, a provider of handmade dancewear for all dancers, offering the freedom to express individuality on the dance floor. Visit freedomweardance.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the National Arena League message board...





National Arena League Stories from September 25, 2024

Sioux City Bandits to Reintroduce Dance Team for 2025 Season - Sioux City Bandits

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.