LifeServe Blood Center and Sioux City Bandits Play Hard & Give Back

April 8, 2025 - National Arena League (NAL)

Sioux City Bandits News Release







Johnston, Iowa - True Bandits don't just play hard, they give back. You can donate blood and be a hero with LifeServe Blood Center and the Sioux City Bandits on Monday, April 28, 2025, from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Sioux City Donor Center (4501 Southern Hills Drive).

By donating blood with LifeServe, you're making game-changing plays for local patients in need of critical transfusions.

Every donor will have the opportunity to redeem a "SCORE BIG, GIVE BLOOD" t-shirt from LifeServe and ticket voucher from the Bandits. Step onto the field and book your appointment today! To schedule your lifesaving donation appointment, visit lifeserve.info/SCbandits25 or call 800-287-4903.

LifeServe Blood Center is a non-profit, community-based blood center that has served the needs of local hospitals and patients in our regions since 1947. As one of the 15 largest blood centers in the country, LifeServe Blood Center provides blood products to 161 hospitals primarily in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. LifeServe is committed to saving lives by providing premier service to volunteer blood donors and access to a safe, quality blood supply for hospitals and patients. Your donation with LifeServe will help save your neighbor, a friend or family member or a stranger on the street. You make a difference in your community.

