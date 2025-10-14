Sioux City Bandits Partner with the Northwest Iowa Lightning

The Sioux City Bandits are excited to announce a new partnership with the Northwest Iowa Lightning!

As part of this collaboration, the Bandits and Lightning will host a joint open tryout in Sioux Falls, South Dakota (date to be announced). Players will have the opportunity to showcase their skills in front of coaches from both organizations, with the chance to earn a contract for either team. We will keep an open pipeline between the two teams to develop players.

This partnership will kick off in thrilling fashion as the Sioux City Bandits face the Northwest Iowa Lightning in the 2026 Season Premiere Game on Saturday, March 7th, 2026, at the Tyson Events Center.

This is an exciting moment for football fans across the Siouxland community, and we couldn't be more thrilled to join forces with the Lightning to continue growing the game in our region.







