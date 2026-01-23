Washington Spirit and Star Trinity Rodman Agree to Landmark New Contract

Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit and star forward Trinity Rodman have agreed to a new contract that secures one of the world's most dynamic players and a franchise cornerstone in Washington, D.C. through the 2028 season.

The 2021 NWSL champion and 2024 Olympic gold medalist formally signed a three-year deal that reflects a shared commitment between Rodman and the Spirit to sustained excellence, championship ambition and continued growth on a global stage. The agreement stands as one of the most significant contracts in the NWSL and the women's game worldwide, reflecting both Rodman's elite status and the Spirit's role as a global standard-bearer in women's soccer.

"I've made the DMV my home and the Spirit my family, and I knew this was where I wanted to enter the next chapter of my career," said Rodman. "I'm proud of what we've built since my rookie season, and I'm excited about where this club is headed. We're chasing championships and raising the standard, and I can't wait to keep doing that with my teammates and the best fans in the NWSL."

Since entering the league in 2021, Rodman has emerged as one of the sport's most impactful players, combining elite performance with global appeal. She has helped redefine the attacking game with her creativity, athleticism and signature "Trin Spin" style, while also becoming one of the most recognizable figures in women's soccer worldwide.

"Trinity is a generational player, but more importantly, she represents the future of this club and the future of women's soccer," said Michele Kang, owner of the Washington Spirit and founder of Kynisca. "This agreement reflects our belief that elite talent deserves elite commitment. At the Spirit, we are building something enduring: a club that competes for championships every year, invests in excellence and creates an environment where world-class players can thrive long-term. Trinity choosing to continue her career in Washington is a powerful statement about what we are building here."

Since being selected second overall in the 2021 NWSL Draft, Rodman, then the youngest player ever drafted by the league at age 18, has established herself as one of the league's most accomplished young players.

She earned 2021 NWSL Rookie of the Year honors, recorded the championship-winning assist in the 2021 NWSL Championship and has since become the youngest player in league history to reach 50 career goal contributions. A two-time Ballon d'Or Féminin finalist and a 2024 NWSL MVP finalist, Rodman also holds the Washington Spirit's all-time assists record and has been a consistent contributor at both the club and international levels.

"Trinity is absolutely critical to this club, to the NWSL and to women's soccer," said President of Soccer Operations Haley Carter. "She's an elite athlete on the field, but she's also a cultural force in DC, nationally and globally. As we build something sustainable here that our fans can be proud of, Trinity is a foundational piece of that. I'm looking forward to everything she's going to accomplish as we compete for championships together."

At the international level, Rodman has established herself as a mainstay of the U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT) roster. After making her debut for the senior team in 2022, Rodman has helped her side to numerous trophy wins, most notably the gold medal at the 2024 Olympic Games. The forward was a breakout star in Paris, tallying four goals and an assist in the tournament, none bigger than her match-winner in extra time of the quarterfinal against Japan. Rodman has appeared in 47 total matches for the USWNT so far, collecting 11 goals and nine assists in the process.

"Re-signing Trinity was always a top priority for this club," said General Manager Nathan Minion. "She is one of the best players in the world and a transformational presence for the Spirit on the field and for our fans. Trinity is central to our championship ambitions and the future we are building in Washington, and we are thrilled to continue this journey together."

The Spirit and Rodman will look to build on the club's second straight NWSL Championship appearance in 2026 and continue setting new benchmarks for success in women's soccer. The team began preseason this week and kicks off the regular season on Friday, March 13 vs. Portland Thorns FC at Audi Field. Information on 2026 season ticket memberships is available.







