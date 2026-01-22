Houston Dash Sign Goalkeeper Caroline DeLisle

HOUSTON - The Houston Dash signed goalkeeper Caroline DeLisle, the team announced today. The goalkeeper will join the Dash for the 2026 season following two seasons in Sweden with IFK Norrkoping.

"We are excited to welcome Caroline to Houston, she brings strong fundamentals, composure and a willingness to compete every day," President of Women's Soccer, Angela Hucles Mangano said. "We believe she will add valuable depth to our goalkeeping corps as we prepare for the 2026 season."

DeLisle appeared in 13 matches for Norrkoping last year and finished with four clean sheets. She also appeared in six matches for the Swedish club in 2024 and tallied two clean sheets. The goalkeeper joined San Diego Wave FC as a non-roster invitee during their preseason in 2024 and signed a national team replacement contract with the club that summer.

"I'm excited to join the Houston Dash and contribute in any way I can," said DeLisle. "From the moment I connected with the staff and met the team, I could feel the competitive spirit and culture here. I can't wait to get on the field, support my teammates and push this group forward."

The goalkeeper played at the University of Central Florida from 2018-2024 and set a new program record for shutouts with 31. She finished with 301 saves and 0.939 goals allowed average. She was named the American Athletic Conference Goalkeeper of the Year in back-to-back campaigns from 2021-2022 and helped UCF qualify for the NCAA tournament in 2022. DeLisle also led UCF to the semifinals of the Big 12 Women's Soccer Tournament in 2023.







