Houston Dash Midfielder Kiki Van Zanten Named NWSL Player of the Week
Published on April 7, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Houston Dash News Release
HOUSTON - Houston Dash midfielder Kiki Van Zanten was named NWSL Player of the Week today following a standout performance in Friday's 4-3 victory over Racing Louisville FC at Shell Energy Stadium. The 24-year-old scored a brace and won the decisive penalty kick to secure all three points for Houston.
Van Zanten has now scored four goals in her last two outings at Shell Energy Stadium and set a new club benchmark for goals scored to open a season. She has helped the team start the season with a 3-1-0 (WLD) record and Friday's victory extended the club's home unbeaten run to seven matches: a new club record.
The Jamaican international is currently in camp with the national team for a pair of Concacaf World Cup qualifiers, beginning with a home fixture against Antigua & Barbuda on Friday. Van Zanten is one of eight Dash players currently on national team duty.
The Dash return to league play on Saturday, April 25 as they host the North Carolina Courage for Kids Night. Tickets for children start at $5.
National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 7, 2026
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- Seattle Reign FC Forward Nerilia Mondesir Called up to Haiti - Seattle Reign FC
- Nine Angel City Football Club Players Called up to International Duty - Angel City FC
- Houston Dash Midfielder Kiki Van Zanten Named NWSL Player of the Week - Houston Dash
- Bay FC Forward Keira Barry to Join England Women's National Team for Upcoming World Cup Qualifiers - Bay FC
- Five Gotham FC Players Called up for FIFA International Window - NJ/NY Gotham FC
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