Houston Dash Midfielder Kiki Van Zanten Named NWSL Player of the Week

Published on April 7, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dash midfielder Kiki Van Zanten was named NWSL Player of the Week today following a standout performance in Friday's 4-3 victory over Racing Louisville FC at Shell Energy Stadium. The 24-year-old scored a brace and won the decisive penalty kick to secure all three points for Houston.

Van Zanten has now scored four goals in her last two outings at Shell Energy Stadium and set a new club benchmark for goals scored to open a season. She has helped the team start the season with a 3-1-0 (WLD) record and Friday's victory extended the club's home unbeaten run to seven matches: a new club record.

The Jamaican international is currently in camp with the national team for a pair of Concacaf World Cup qualifiers, beginning with a home fixture against Antigua & Barbuda on Friday. Van Zanten is one of eight Dash players currently on national team duty.

The Dash return to league play on Saturday, April 25 as they host the North Carolina Courage for Kids Night. Tickets for children start at $5.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 7, 2026

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