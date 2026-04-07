Utah Royals FC Announces Front Office and Performance Staff Updates

Published on April 7, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC today announced a series of front office and performance staff updates ahead of the 2026 National Women's Soccer League season. The Club has promoted Connor Oniki to General Manager, recognizing his leadership and long-standing contributions to the Royals organization. He will continue to support Kelly Cousins in her role as Sporting Director. In addition, Utah Royals FC has added several new members to Head Coach Jimmy Coenraets' performance and operations structure.

Utah Royals FC also welcomes Mark Plaisance as Head of Performance, Brett Ladoux as Sport Scientist, Juliette Cryder as Head Equipment Manager, Kayla Rubenstein as Assistant Equipment Manager, Ainsley Abraham as Player Care Coordinator and Kyllian Perrin as Team Operations Manager.

The Club also announced internal promotions within the performance and operations departments, including Rylie McMurry as Head Athletic Trainer, Paula Garcia as Assistant Athletic Trainer, Alex Inzurriaga as Team Operations Coordinator, and Jessica Mendez as Lead Strength Coach as URFC continues strengthening the infrastructure surrounding player health, performance, and daily operations.

Connor Oniki - General Manager

Oniki has been with Utah Royals FC since 2023, playing a key role in the Club's roster building, league compliance, and operational leadership. After most recently serving as the Assistant Sporting Director, Oniki now steps into the role of General Manager, overseeing the Club's sporting operations and long-term roster strategy.

A graduate of Brigham Young University, where he studied Economics, Oniki earned his law degree from Harvard Law School. His strong knowledge of league mechanisms and player personnel operations has been instrumental to the Club's continued growth.

Mark Plaisance - Head of Performance

Plaisance joins Utah Royals FC as Head of Performance, bringing eight years of experience working in elite environments within women's soccer. Plaisance attended American University and later earned his master's degree from Penn West.

Prior to arriving in Utah, Plaisance gained valuable experience with San Diego Wave FC, D.C. United, and Loyola University Maryland. In his new role, he will lead the Club's performance department, supporting training periodization, matchday readiness, and long-term player performance planning.

Brett Ladoux - Sport Scientist

Ladoux joins the Royals as Sport Scientist, providing additional expertise in player monitoring, sports science systems, data-informed performance strategies, and workload management. Ladoux completed graduate school at Marquette University and arrives in Utah following work with the United States Curling National Team and the Minnesota Vikings.

Ladoux brings two years of high-performance experience and strengthens the Club's commitment to innovation in athlete health and performance support.

Rylie McMurry - Head Athletic Trainer

McMurry has been promoted to Head Athletic Trainer after continuing to grow within the Utah Royals performance and medical structure. She attended the University of Oregon and Boise State University, and most recently worked as an athletic trainer with Utah State University Women's Soccer.

McMurry brings four years of professional experience, including two seasons in the NWSL, and will lead the athletic training function for Utah Royals FC.

Paula Garcia - Assistant Athletic Trainer

Utah Royals FC has promoted Garcia to Assistant Athletic Trainer after her continued development within the Club's pathway. Garcia completed both her undergraduate and master's degrees at the University of Utah and previously served with the Real Salt Lake Academy.

Garcia enters her new role bringing four years of experience supporting athlete care and daily performance operations.

Juliette Cryder - Head Equipment Manager

Cryder joins Utah Royals FC as Head Equipment Manager, bringing three years of professional equipment operations experience. A graduate of Elon University, Cryder most recently served as Assistant Equipment Manager with Orlando Pride.

In her role, she will oversee all equipment operations including matchday preparation, travel logistics support, and training environment standards.

Kyllian Perrin - Team Operations Manager

Utah Royals FC has appointed Perrin as Team Operations Manager. Perrin attended Park University and joins the Royals after spending time with Seattle Reign FC.

This upcoming season marks Perrin's sixth season working in professional soccer operations, bringing a strong foundation in team travel, daily operations planning, and matchweek execution.

Alex Inzurriaga - Team Operations Coordinator

Inzurriaga has been promoted to Team Operations Coordinator after continuing to serve the Club across multiple operational areas. A Utah Valley University student, Inzurriaga enters his fifth season with the Club and second with Utah Royals FC.

Jess Mendez - Lead Strength Coach

Utah Royals FC has promoted Mendez to Lead Strength Coach, continuing her growth within the performance staff. Mendez earned her master's degree from the University of Florida and her bachelor's degree from the University of Central Florida.

Mendez previously worked with Orlando City and brings six years of professional experience, supporting strength, conditioning, and long-term physical development programming for Royals athletes.

Kayla Rubenstein - Assistant Equipment Manager

Kayla Rubenstein is our new Assistant Equipment Manager where she will handle gear management, field setup, facility maintenance, travel logistics, away game preparation, and supporting the head equipment manager. She joins us from Spokane Zephyr where she worked as their Equipment Manager and for a time also as a Team Administrator. In Spokane, she managed all equipment operations, handling inventory, gameday and training needs and all other equipment needs within the club.

She also has experience with US Youth Soccer and elsewhere in USL with Colorado Springs Switchbacks. Kayla received her Bachelor of Science in Sport and Fitness Administration/Management from Western Colorado University.

Ainsley Abraham - Player Care Coordinator

Ainsley Abraham is our new Player Care Coordinator. She joins us following time with NC Courage as a soccer operations intern where she assisted with player care, operations, and equipment management. Ainsley has also worked for the Alex Morgan Foundation where she was able to gain insights into the opportunities for players in life after their playing careers and helped to organize events and outreach for the foundation.

She received her Sports Management MBA from San Diego State University and a Bachelor of Science in Human Physiology from University of Oregon.







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