Storylines: Royals vs. Thorns: the Battle for First Place Lies Ahead

Published on May 28, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







As the month-long break in NWSL play looms, the Utah Royals hit the road one last time to take on the Portland Thorns this Saturday, May 30th at Providence Park. The matchup is sure to be one of high intensity and a battle until the final whistle with both teams hoping to use its star power and high-scoring anchors in hopes of heading into the long break atop the NWSL standings.

Utah Royals FC have come out flying in 2026, breaking club records and setting a new standard for women's professional soccer in Utah. With key players on its roster and a tight-knit belief within the locker room, URFC is poised and prepared for the contest that lays ahead.

URFC Looks to Continue to Break Records With Key Players

After only winning six matches during the 2025 NWSL season, URFC has impressively changed the narrative surrounding the club's ability to compete through its first 11 matches in 2026, earning an impressive record of 7-2-2 (W-L-T) and catapulting into the number one spot in the NWSL standings. As the first half of the season comes up on the sizable break in play, the Royals are tasked with one final test in hopes of securing yet another club record, 10 straight matches unbeaten.

In the quest to secure points this season, multiple key pieces of the URFC roster have stepped up, working as one to lift the squad to its best start in history. Veteran defender Kate Del Fava has continued to anchor the Royals back line, working alongside her defending counterparts to work the ball up the field and making multiple key stops, including a goal line save in the 2-0 victory against Houston. Del Fava continues to work tirelessly, now holding the second-longest games played streak in league history with 110 games.

While Del Fava and URFC's defense have held strong thus far, only conceding seven goals, its attacking power has continued to surge forward. Mostly in part due to the quality play of Japanese forward Mina Tanaka. While Tanaka brings creativity and heart to the attack, her high-level scoring ability continues to impress. The veteran has continued to provide in key moments, involving herself in winning goals in five of Utah's seven victories this season with three goals and two assists.

Tanaka now finds herself tied with Portland's Olivia Moultrie for the most game-winning goal contributions in the NWSL thus far in 2026. With both star attackers sitting at five goal contributions a piece, Saturday's matchup proves to be a shootout. Tanaka and Moultrie have proved their ability to impact the game in high-pressure moments and the head-to-head matchup is sure to create fireworks with Utah fans hoping it will be Tanaka who rises if necessary to bring the squad to another victory.

The Battle For First Place Before the Break

While the second half of the NWSL season is yet to come following the month-long hiatus in play, Saturday's matchup holds importance as URFC hopes to head into the break with three more points, added confidence and a more firm hold on the number one spot. Both sides currently sit at 23 points with Utah beating out Portland in the tiebreaker for the top spot with a goal differential of eight compared to the Thorns six.

Just like Utah, the Portland Thorns have key pieces on its roster that have proven incredibly important to its strong form in the NWSL. Along with 20-year-old Moultrie who has brought attacking power for the Thorns is forward Sophia Wilson. Returning from maternity leave in March the U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT) regular wasted no time returning to the speed of play she is known for, netting four goals and one assist in her first 12 matches of the 2026 NWSL season.

In order to continue the historic unbeaten streak, URFC goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn will look to build off of her strong start which includes three clean sheets and just two goals conceded in six matches. The veteran goalkeeper continues to have a strong presence between the posts, making incredible diving saves and using her voice and leadership to direct her teammates on the pitch. Along with McGlynn on guard at goal, Del Fava's defending ability and the strong attack of Tanaka and company, Utah Royals FC will need to press the home side's defense, force errors and thwart any attacking opportunities Portland may try to seize.

Catch all the action from this Saturday's must watch afternoon matchup at Providence Park exclusively streaming on Ion with kickoff scheduled for 2pm MT.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 28, 2026

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