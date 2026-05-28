Denver Summit FC Announces Updated Opening Day for Centennial Stadium and Relocated July Matches

Published on May 28, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Denver Summit FC News Release







DENVER, Colo. - Denver Summit FC today announced that the club's opening at Centennial Stadium will be pushed back until July 18 as final construction work continues at the venue. As a result, the club's July 3 match against the Kansas City Current and the July 12 match against the Houston Dash will be moved to DICK's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City.

While this adjustment alters the club's original schedule, Denver Summit FC remains committed to ensuring Centennial Stadium is ready to deliver the best possible experience for players, fans, and the broader community from day one.

"While the recent rain is certainly welcome and much-needed for Colorado right now, the timing is less than ideal for this specific phase of construction," said Denver Summit FC Controlling Owner Rob Cohen. "We are currently trying to pour roads and sidewalks, and these weather-related delays have made it necessary to extend our timeline so we can complete the work properly and safely."

"We know how much excitement there is around opening Centennial Stadium, and we share that excitement," said Denver Summit FC Club President Jen Millet. "We're disappointed to delay the opening, but we want to make sure the stadium is fully ready to welcome our supporters in a way that reflects the energy and ambition of Denver Summit FC."

The club would like to thank its fans, partners, and the entire community for their patience and continued support throughout the construction process. In the meantime, Denver Summit FC looks forward to supporters continuing to create an amazing home pitch advantage at DICK's Sporting Goods Park.

Denver Summit FC cannot wait to officially open the doors to Centennial Stadium on July 18 as they take on the Portland Thorns, and celebrate that milestone with the entire Denver soccer community.

Season ticket holders and fans who have already purchased tickets for the July 3 and July 12 matches will be communicated their new seat location at DSGP, comparable to the locations they purchased, and will be contacted by the club with more information. For additional updates, matchday information and where to buy tickets, visit www.DenverSummitFC.com or follow Denver Summit FC on social media.







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